Tania Tapsell to become first mayor in New Zealand to give birth in office

Tania Tapsell was the first Māori woman elected as mayor of Rotorua.

Rotorua Mayor Tania Tapsell and husband Kanin Clancy have announced they are expecting a baby girl in June.

“As well as delivering for Rotorua as Mayor, in three months from now I’ll be delivering something very special for my husband and I, a baby girl,” Tapsell said.

“I feel like I’ve been blessed twice to be taking up the roles of both mayor and mother.”

Tapsell, who was the first Māori woman elected as mayor of Rotorua, will also be the first known mayor in New Zealand to give birth while holding office.

“We’re so excited to be expanding our family and are grateful for the support of my council team. Rotorua has given me so much, and I can’t wait to raise our baby girl in this great place we call home.”

Tapsell said the past six months have shown being pregnant hasn’t “changed my ability to be a positive and effective mayor for Rotorua”.

”I’m humbled to be demonstrating what many women already have done before, that we can balance both motherhood and work.”

She also said it was a “special moment” when she shared the news with council colleagues “who, as a team have helped me deliver some significant progress for Rotorua already”.

“I’m pleased to have support from them, and the deputy mayor, who will ensure a smooth transition and continuation of council business,” she said.

Deputy Mayor Sandra Kai Fong will be acting mayor during the mayor’s maternity leave.

“I plan to take a short one-month break following the birth and then my supportive husband Kanin will take over from there to allow me to resume my important duties as mayor,” Tapsell said.

“Our new council has made great progress for our district already, and I look forward to continuing to build on the positive momentum, while enjoying my new role as a mum.”

Tapsell also said they have yet to choose a name for their baby.