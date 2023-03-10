Teenager arrested on firearms charges after Mataura gang pad raid

Police are at the Mongrel Mob headquarters in Albion St in Mataura. (File Photo)

A teenager and a man have been arrested after police executed two search warrants in Mataura on Friday.

Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Baird said the 16-year-old would be referred to Youth Aid in relation to possession of a firearm.

A 39-year-old man was due to appear in the Invercargill District Court on Friday on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition and cultivation of cannabis.

Baird said the search warrants were carried out following an alleged aggravated robbery in Queens Park at Mataura on March 5.

Two properties on Albion Street and one on Forth Street were searched, and two firearms, ammunition, cannabis and alleged stolen property were recovered.

The armed offenders squad was used to execute the search warrants as a precaution and cordons were put in place.

Baird said enquiries were continuing into the robbery and other matters arising from the search warrants, and further arrests were likely.

On Monday, police appealed for witnesses to the alleged assault, after they received calls from several members of the public at around 3.30pm on Sunday, reporting that a man was being assaulted by two others in the park.

When police arrived, the victim and the alleged offenders had already left the area.