Complaints made about site one day before fire

Firefighters are still spraying water into tonnes of palm kernel inside a severely damaged Freight Haulage building on Lake St on Friday morning, more than 14 hours after the initial call.

Environment Southland received two complaints about an odour coming from an Invercargill building storing tonnes of palm kernel on Wednesday – the day before fire engulfed the site.

Environment Southland resource management manager Donna Ferguson said its officers visited the site and confirmed an odour, which they believed was from the stored palm kernel.

“We believe the odour is intensified by the warming of the palm kernel.”

Fire and Emergency New Zealand is investigating the cause of the fire, which is unknown at this stage.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Firefighters spray water into tonnes of palm kernel on Friday morning inside a severely damaged Freight Haulage building on Lake St.

The fire in the large Freight Haulage/HW Richardson Group building started on Thursday afternoon, and on Friday afternoon firefighters were still spraying water onto the tonnes of palm kernel stored inside.

At its peak, 40 firefighters and nine fire trucks were actively fighting the fire.

While Hato Hone St John was called to the blaze, Senior Constable Colin Johansen said no-one had been hurt.

Ferguson said after Environment Southland staff visited the site and confirmed an odour on March 8, an enforcement file was opened, and an abatement notice was issued to Freight Haulage on March 9 [same day as fire started].

The abatement notice required Freight Haulage to cease the odour, and Environment Southland understood steps were being taken to mitigate the odour and comply with the notice.

“The enforcement file remains open and the investigation is ongoing,” she said on Friday.

Environment Southland also received an odour complaint nearly a week before, on March 3, with staff attending and confirming an odour.

An Invercargill woman, who lives near the building, said she believed an odour in the days before the fire was coming from the building, and said she had met with HW Richardson staff the day before the fire, questioning if they had a comprehensive materials management plan in place.

HW Richardson chief executive Anthony Jones said the company prided itself on its systems and commitment to safety, including the handling and storage of palm kernel.

Freight Haulage had handled and stored the product for more than 15 years in accordance with industry and internal procedures, while following strict regulatory obligations, Jones said.

All relevant regulatory bodies had been notified of the fire and HW Richardson would work closely with them.

“Palm kernel is not classified as a dangerous good and is an organic stock food which is widely used in the dairy industry. The entire Freight Haulage site uses fire safe technology which is automatically monitored by FENZ. It is also monitored and maintained by an independent fire safety company.”

The HW Richardson Group took safety seriously and was devastated by the fire, but thankful its staff were safe and thankful to emergency services for their prompt response.

The fire was contained to the palm kernel storage shed, and the cause was under investigation to determine the ignition source, he said.

The Vero Insurance website says palm kernel stored in bulk piles is susceptible to spontaneous heating, and eventually combustion, if not handled properly.

“There have been several fires in New Zealand in recent years due to this,” the Vero website says.

“Spontaneous heating is caused by a chemical reaction called oxidation which leads to palm kernel heating up. If this heat is not dispersed the palm kernel will eventually catch fire.”

In 2022, Environment Southland received six complaints regarding smoke, dust and odour at the Freight Haulage site. All complaints were investigated, but none were confirmed, Ferguson said.

In 2019, four infringement notices were issued to Freight Haulage– three for odour, and one was for a breach of an abatement notice by emitting odour, she said.

Ferguson said “today [Friday] we [Environment Southland] have taken water samples from nearby drains leading into the estuary, results are expected late next week. We recommend that people avoid contact with the estuary and do not fish or collect shellfish over the weekend.”

Medical Officer of Health, Dr John Eastwood said he was aware of some concerns from residents about fibreglass falling on nearby houses following the fire.

Eastwood said fibreglass is an irritant but is not considered to have long term health effects. Nose and throat irritation can occur if fibres are inhaled, and asthma and bronchitis can be aggravated further. If residents are concerned about their health, they should seek advice from their GP or call HealthLine.