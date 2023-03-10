Polyfest Day 3: The islands and crowds arrive

Chris Hipkins wasn't quite brave enough to go it alone, but contributed to a group "Chee-hoo!" while speaking to media at Polyfest.

Polyfest is well and truly back.

After four years of disruptions and two days of gentle re-introduction, the Manukau Sports Bowl was packed to the brim with students and supporters out for the 48th Polyfest.

On the third day of the world’s largest secondary school Pacific dance and culture competition, the Samoan, Tongan and Cook Island stages opened up for the first of two days of performance competition.

Dozens of school groups competed from 8.30am until 5pm, honouring their culture before crowds of hundreds.

And they had a special guest in the middle of the day. Prime Minister Chris Hipkins joined in.

After a formal welcome and a walk around, he got up on the Samoan stage to congratulate the students, and was even convinced to siva Samoa before letting the competition continue.

In front of media later, backed by a cohort of Pasifika elected members, Hipkins declined to perform a solo ‘cheehoo’, but Deputy Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni helped him out, counting down the group to a call in unison.

It was his first time attending a Polyfest, he said – as the festival's $600,000 council funding is being considered for removal by council.

An Auckland Council tent with feedback forms on the latest budget was set up metres away from the Samoan stage.

Stuff Prime Minister Chris Hipkins at Polyfest, with Deputy Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni.

Asked about funding during a press conference, Hipkins said the funding is up to council.

But with multiple government agencies supporting the competition, including the Ministry for Pacific Peoples, his government has shown its support for Polyfest.

“I think it’s an amazing event,” he said.

David White/Stuff Avondale College performed on the Samoan stage on Friday.

Crowds filled the lawns in front of the two main stages of the day, Samoa and Tonga, and they were undetered by rain.

During some performances, audience members couldn’t help but get up and dance along.

Avondale College on the Samoan Stage came second in 2022. During one of their acts students sat in a semi-circle around one boy, the fuataimi, whose role is to lead the choir.

David White/Stuff Avondale College performing towards the end of their set piece at Polyfest on Friday.

At the end of their set, a dancer came out as the traditional taupou to lead the taualuga, the dance to wrap up the performance and signify the end of something important has come.

David White/Stuff A large crowd watches Avondale College performing at Polyfest

On the Tongan Stage, Liston College performed a mako, a dance reserved for men.

Unlike other stages, the Tongan Stage competition is run dance by dance. There are seven categories and each dance is performed independently.

David White/Stuff Liston College performing at Polyfest 2023.

Liston has also entered in the Ma’ulu’ulu category, an ancient seated dance. This school didn’t place in either category last year, but based on their energy alone, they may be strong contenders for 2023.

St Cuthbert’s College performed a tau’olunga on the Tongan stage, using coconut shell kava cups to add percussion as they danced.

David White/Stuff St Cuthbert’s College performing at Polyfest 2023.

In shiny tapa cloth dresses adorned with woven stripes and beads, the girls made an impact on their audience that could not stop hooting for them.

Polyfest’s final day is March 11 from 8am, with prize giving starting around 2pm.