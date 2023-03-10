Kitten cheats death by a whisker, survives 6cm spike stuck in its eye

A 6cm long thorn from a phoenix palm tree was pulled from the eye of a one-year-old kitten on Thursday evening.

A one-year-old kitten is lucky to be alive after a 6cm thorn from a phoenix palm tree pierced its left eye – just millimetres from blindness and its brain.

Rescue cat Red​ belongs to the aunt and uncle of Kelly Wisniewski​ who has been house-sitting for her relatives.

On Wednesday morning, Wisniewski noticed Red’s left eye was shut, and he seemed to have trouble opening it.

“We thought something had happened to him overnight. The thorn was all the way in at the time, so we could only see the very end of it poking out,” Wisniewski said.

Oliver Reeve/Supplied Wisniewski initially thought it was a scar from a fight with another cat overnight.

“It looked bumpy and brown, so we thought it was a big scab, and maybe he got into a fight.”

Red was taken to the vet and given eye drops and painkillers.

“Then on Thursday afternoon, his body must’ve started to eject it because part of it was poking out. I thought it was a stick.”

It wasn’t until Red was taken to Onewa Road Veterinary Hospital that the family were told it was a “massive 6cm long thorn”.

“Everyone was shocked when we realised how massive it was. We were jaws open, mouth open, shocked that it could even fit in there,” Wisniewski said.

“It had gone through his eye-lid near the tear duct and had gone through the soft tissue through his face towards his throat.”

Wisniewski said her aunt and uncle had a phoenix palm tree on their property in Hauraki on Auckland’s North Shore. Phoenix palms were also on Charles Reserve, the council-owned land nextdoor.

MARION VAN DIJK/Nelson Mail Phoenix palms have toxic spikes which can be painful if they penetrate the skin.

Phoenix palms have long, sharp spikes which can cause serious injury to humans as well as animals. They are and are banned from sale in the Auckland region under the Auckland Council regional pest management plan.

Red is now back at home and has fully recovered, Wisniewski said.

“He got away with just a tiny little scratch on his eye but no eye damage at all.”

Kelly Wisniewski/Supplied As soon as the thorn was taken out, Red’s eye was open as big as the other one, Wisniewski said.

Vet and Onewa Road Veterinary Hospital co-owner, Dr Oliver Reeve​, said he has operated on two cats in the last two weeks injured by phoenix palms.

“Red got lucky it went right next to the eyeball. If that spike had pierced the actual eyeball it would have caused massive trauma and deflated it and I would have had to remove it,” he said.

Clive Barnes of Auckland Council said the phoenix palms on Charles Reserve are considered to be in a bush setting and are left to naturally break down.

“Pruning of phoenix palms takes place where loose frond stubs could pose a risk to people below in an open space setting.

“In an open space setting such as a garden or turf, the dropped fronds are regularly collected by full facilities contractors. In bush settings, they are left to naturally break down.”

Barnes said arborist teams and contractors carry out regular tree maintenance programmes and respond to requests from the public.

“If members of the public have any concerns about phoenix palms on council-owned land, please let us know by logging a report online or calling us on 09 301 0101.”