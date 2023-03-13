Resident says living near contaminated silt and floodwater is making her ill

A resident living near contaminated floodwater and silt in a Napier industrial area says it is making her ill, and she questions how authorities could say nearby residential properties were safe.

A hard cordon, manned by security guards, was put in place around the Awatoto industrial area at 5pm on Saturday, March 4, after the Napier City Council was advised by experts that the public should not be allowed to access the site.

The concern lies in the presence of a cocktail of chemical and biological toxins in the silt and floodwaters across the area.

Anyone entering the cordoned area must be wearing correct PPE and have a legitimate need to enter in order to carry out critical actions and tasks.

Rachelle Law lives on Awatoto Road, near the industrial area, but has been displaced since her home was yellow-stickered after Cyclone Gabrielle.

John Cowpland/Stuff Anyone entering the cordoned area must be wearing correct PPE and have a legitimate need to enter in order to carry out critical actions and tasks. (File photo)

Law was one of many local residents who attended a public meeting about the contamination issue last Thursday. She said she and other residents had felt ill since the flood.

“You can taste the chemicals in the back of your throat. We had not been told [until the public meeting] that symptoms needed to be reported to the health department. We have been told little,” she said.

A day after clearing out her damaged property Law said she suffered vomiting and intense headaches.

“I am not alone,” she said.

Law said there were no representatives from Te Whatu Ora ‐ Te Matau a Māui Hawke's Bay at the meeting, meaning concerns posed by residents about contamination and testing could not be adequately answered.

She said it was illogical to suggest that contamination existed at the industrial sites, but not nearby residential properties which were flooded with the same water.

John Cowpland/Stuff A sign at the hard cordon around the industrial area at Awatoto, Napier. (File pic)

“Unless the chemicals have brains and know to stop at a wire fence line, how can they so confidently make that assumption?” she said.

“For those of us who have been told that our properties have been deemed “low risk” nobody could tell us how this assessment had been made. This assessment was carried out by the health department who were not represented at the meeting, we were told to contact them about it,” she said.

John Cowpland / alphapix Contaminated floodwater exiting the Awatoto industrial area on February 16. (File photo)

She said the “councils lack of understanding and awareness is most alarming” and there did not appear to be a plan in place to deal with residents’ concerns.

Test results of the silt revealed the presence of highly toxic contaminants including high ammonia pockets, hydrocarbons, sulfur dioxide, insecticides, pesticides, acids, caustic agents, significant biological hazards and other hazards.

Further test results were expected this week, and council’s acting chief executive officer Richard Munneke “we expect to be able to re-evaluate the cordon by March 16 at the earliest”.

MONIQUE FORD / FORD Steve Wheeler has up to 2 metres of silt blanketing his property in Esk Valley. The smart move would be to leave it there, he says.

Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand – Te Matau a Māui Hawke’s Bay medical officer of health Bridget Wilson said the service was notified of a single case of gastroenteritis in Awatoto on March 3.

Wilson said a preliminary assessment about the health risk in the residential area at Awatoto, based on floodwater and silt sampling showed the levels of chemical contamination within silt were at or below the relevant New Zealand soil standards.

“Overall, this means that the public health risks from exposure to potential chemical contamination of the land are likely to be low for those living in, or assisting to clean-up, the small residential block at the northern end of Awatoto,” she said.

Napier City Council was contacted for comment.