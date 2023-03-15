Covid-19 cases increase in the South Island, new booster programme due to begin

Covid-19 cases have increased in the South Island in recent weeks, the Ministry of Health says.

The southern area had the second-highest number of active Covid-19 cases in the country on Tuesday, with 1248 people having reported to the Ministry of Health they were suffering from the virus.

And the ministry is about to roll out a new booster programme for people who are aged over 30 and considered to be at a higher risk of severe illness from Covid 19.

Only Canterbury had more cases, with 2062, and the Waitemata had 1210, data from the ministry shows.

In comparison, Auckland had only 1085.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: 11,453 cases reported in the past week, 177 in hospital

* Funding shortfall results in 'inequity for our rural community': Hospital boss

* Covid-19: Pfizer bivalent booster to be available for over 30s ahead of winter



A ministry spokesperson said there were several contributing factors to the number of positive reported Covid-19 cases in any given region, including local immune status and people moving in and around the regions.

“Covid-19 case rates have increased across Te Waipounamu the South Island over the past few weeks, not only in the Southern area. Case trends across the South Island appear at this stage to have peaked and have been relatively stable over the last week,’’ the spokesperson said.

“Some fluctuation in the rates of reported Covid-19 cases is to be expected, while the case numbers in the South continue to be monitored, no further action is required at this stage.’’

Covid-19 vaccination programme lead for Southland and Otago Karl Metzler said a new bivalent vaccine has replaced the original Pfizer booster and is considered likely to be more effective against Omicron subvariants.

Robyn Edie Covid-19 vaccination programme lead for Southland and Otago Karl Metzler. (File photo)

Bivalent vaccines work by combining two strains of a virus, which prompts the body to create antibodies against both strains, providing a greater level of protection.

From April 1 anyone who has completed a primary vaccination course will be eligible to receive an additional booster dose if they are aged 30 or over, who are considered to be at higher risk of illness from the virus.

That includes:

people aged 65 years and over

Māori and Pacific peoples aged 50 years and over

residents of aged care and disability care facilities

severely immunocompromised people

people aged 16 years and over who have a medical condition that increases the risk of severe breakthrough COVID-19 illness

people aged 16 years and over who live with disability with significant or complex health needs or multiple comorbidities.

people aged 65 years and over

Māori and Pacific peoples aged 50 years and over

residents of aged care and disability care facilities

severely immunocompromised people

people aged 16 years and over who have a medical condition that increases the risk of severe breakthrough COVID-19 illness

people aged 16 years and over who live with disability with significant or complex health needs or multiple comorbidities.

Metzler said anyone aged 16 to 29 who is not at increased risk of severe illness from Covid-19, is not eligible for an additional dose.

“The two-dose primary course and first booster dose provides very good protection from the risk of serious illness, hospitalisation or death from Covid-19,’’ he said.

The new booster will be available at more than 60 locations in Otago and Southland.