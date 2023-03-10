Waiheke residents told to steer clear of toxic algae washing up on beaches

There's been little effort to remove smelly algae on Waiheke Island - and locals aren't happy.

Waiheke residents are being told to steer clear of the water after testing revealed smelly algae washing up on the island’s shores is toxic.

The mat of algae coating Surfdale, Blackpool and Shelly beaches has been blamed by residents for making people sick.

Testing of the rotting algal bloom by Auckland Council ahead of a clean-up operation identified the algae as Lyngbya majuscula.

Tests in December didn’t find any toxicity, but Friday’s test results revealed the presence of lyngbyatoxin-A, the council said in a statement.

Contact with the bloom while in the water could lead to skin or eye irritation, said Te Whatu Ora Northern Region medical health officer Dr David Sinclair.

He told people not to wade in the water or swim in affected water, and for anyone who did and felt unwell to contact a doctor.

The stench from the decomposing algal bloom has forced residents of the Hauraki Gulf island to close their doors and windows.

Bob Fitchett with the algal bloom mixed with seagrass that smothers Blackpool Beach, Huruhi Bay, Waiheke Island.

The council said in the statement it would be taking “swift action” and removing the algae from all three beaches.

Council’s infrastructure and environmental services director Barry Potter said they were moving ahead with removal plans and were getting advice on the best way to do so.

“Until the algae has been cleared, our advice to residents and visitors is to steer clear of the affected areas, and to visit other Waiheke beaches for swimming and recreation.”

Safeswim signs at the affected beaches are being updated to confirm the presence of the toxin.