All vessels 'accounted for' after mayday call off Bay of Plenty coast

Coastguard New Zealand responded to a mayday call off the Bay of Plenty Coast on Friday night. (file photo)

Police say all vessels at sea have been “accounted for” after a mayday call was sent by a vessel off the Bay of Plenty coast on Friday night.

Police received a report of a mayday call from a vessel near Whakaari-White Island, off the coast of Whakatāne, about 7:20pm on Friday night.

The Coastguard responded to the call with a vessel. A helicopter was also sent from Auckland, police said.

Late on Friday night, police said inquiries had been made and a boat in distress had not been located.

On Saturday morning, police confirmed it and Coastguard “made a number of inquiries last night, and all vessels at sea have been accounted for”.

The search was called off at about 10pm.