Coastguard, Auckland Rescue Helicopter respond to mayday call off Bay of Plenty coast

Coastguard New Zealand responded to a mayday call off the Bay of Plenty Coast on Friday night. (file photo)

Emergency services still have not found the source of a distress signal, after a mayday call was sent by a vessel off the Bay of Plenty coast on Friday night.

Police received a report of a mayday call from a vessel near Whakaari-White Island, off the coast of Whakatāne, about 7:20pm on Friday night.

The Coastguard responded to the call with a vessel. A helicopter was also sent from Auckland, police said.

Late on Friday night, police said inquiries had been made and a boat in distress had not been located.

Earlier on Friday night, the Maritime Traffic shipping tracker showed the Whakatāne Rescue vessel at White Island.

Flightradar also showed the Auckland Rescue Helicopter heading to White Island just before 9:30pm.