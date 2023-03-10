Coastguard, Auckland Rescue Helicopter responding to mayday call off Bay of Plenty coast

Coastguard New Zealand are responding to a mayday call off the Bay of Plenty Coast. (file photo)

The Coastguard and a rescue helicopter are responding to a mayday call sent by a vessel off the Bay of Plenty coast.

Police received a report of a mayday call from a vessel near Whakaari-White Island, off the coast of Whakatāne, about 7:20pm on Friday night.

The Coastguard was responding to the call with a vessel. A helicopter was also responding from Auckland, police said.

A police spokesperson said at 9pm they were still working to make contact with the vessel.

At that time the Maritime Traffic shipping tracker showed the Whakatāne Rescue vessel at White Island.

Flightradar showed the Auckland Rescue Helicopter heading to White Island just before 9:30pm.