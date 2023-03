Coastguard New Zealand are responding to a mayday call off the Bay of Plenty Coast. (file photo)

The Coastguard is heading to a location off the Bay of Plenty coast on Friday evening after a mayday signal was sent by a vessel in the area.

Police confirmed that Coastguard New Zealand were investigating the signal which was picked up at 7:30pm near Whakaari-White Island off the coast of Whakatāne

It was estimated it would take around an hour to get to the location of the vessel.

