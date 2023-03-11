Events company calls in favours to get Field Days displays over Cook Strait as sailings cancelled

Interislander’s Kaitaki ferry had a rough start to 2023, with engineering faults putting it out of commission. In January, while carrying hundreds of passengers, it lost all power and drifted towards rocks.

An events company has had to rely on the good favour of others to deliver important equipment to a South Island agricultural Field Days, after its Interislander sailings were caught up in widespread ferry cancellations.

With the Cook Strait ferry Kaitaki out of action for at least a few weeks due to issues with its gearbox, the ferry company has been racing to rebook those who had their bookings cancelled.

However, many travellers say they have been left in the cold when it comes to communication.

Now, one event organiser taking equipment to agricultural events across the country has been forced to ask for help from big time industry players.

X-site Group director Hamish Lamb has lost time and money with ferry cancellations affecting his ability to deliver clients’ marquee displays to key events including theWānaka A&P Show, the Regional Young Farmers Finals and the South Island Agricultural Field Days in Kirwee.

The exhibits were vital to his clients and took eight-to-10 days to be built in Northland before being packed up and transported between Field Days events across the country, Lamb said.

This month, the company had been left in a precarious position on several occasions after its ferry bookings were cancelled for trucks which were carrying the exhibits to agricultural events.

With time and money invested in the displays, he has had to desperately call in favours from high-profile industry players to get the displays to his clients.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Field Days is an important date in the farming calendar. (File photo)

These businesses held a large quantity of pre-booked ferry crossings and “very kindly” offered to give Lamb and his company the spaces for four trucks for the trip to the South Island Agricultural Field Days in Kirwee – which begins on March 29.

“Had we not been able to find the solution then some key exhibitors would not have been able to attend because we carry their whole displays on our trucks,” Lamb said.

The gifted sailings were staggered across several days, meaning there still remained a financial impact given the time constraints.

He said it was “humbling” to receive support from bigger industry players as there were likely many others who hadn’t been as lucky.

Lamb said the cancellations were unlike anything he had seen in 26 years of travelling from North to South, describing it as “an absolute shambles and an embarrassment”.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF The Aratere berths in Picton. (File photo)

Authorities voice Cook Strait safety concerns to transport minister

On Friday, Greater Wellington Regional Council chair Daran Ponter and Marlborough District Council mayor Nadine Taylor penned a letter to transport minister Michael Wood highlighting the safety issues for vulnerable boats in Cook Strait.

This comes after the Cook Strait ferry Kaitaki was left without power, drifting dangerously close to Wellington’s rocky south coast on January 28.

Shortly after the Kaitaki breakdown in January, Wellington Harbour Master Grant Nalder said the tugs that raced to the rescue would have been unlikely to have the power to pull the vessel to safety.

“Despite this level of traffic, and the legendary winds and tidal currents, there is neither the legislative requirement nor any physical resource to provide support for vulnerable or disabled shipping,” the letter read.

“The serious failure of the Kaitaki in January followed by two more ferry breakdowns in February has undermined our communities’ trust that in time of need, shipping in Cook Strait is supported and passengers’ safety is protected,” the letter stated.

Ponter and Taylor wrote that the Cook Strait was essentially part of State Highway 1 and safe shipping should be treated in the same way that government oversees safety on the state highways. The pair called for a meeting with Wood to discuss how local and central government could work towards a solution.