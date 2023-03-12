Bus driver stabbed during altercation with passenger in Mt Roskill, Auckland

A bus driver is in stablecondition after they were stabbed in Auckland on Saturday.

Police said an ambulance was called to White Swan Road in Mt Roskill at about 7.45pm, after reports that someone had been seriously injured.

They were taken to hospital.

Auckland Tramways Union president Gary Froggatt confirmed it was a bus driver, who was of their members.

Froggatt said the driver had an altercation with a passenger, while he was on duty.

The wound scraped the driver’s lung, he said.

Froggatt said it was unclear if the driver underwent invasive surgery, but he was in a serious condition when he was taken into hospital.

“We do encourage members, and so does Auckland Transport and the bus companies, for drivers not to get into altercations with passengers and simply tell them to take a seat,” he said.

“Safety is a constant worry for our drivers and the best we can encourage them to do it is to avoid altercations.”

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson they were notified of an incident in Mount Roskill and responded with one ambulance, a rapid response unit and manager.

They assessed and treated one patient, who was transported to Auckland City Hospital in a serious condition.

An Auckland District Health Board spokesperson confirmed the person was in a stable condition on Sunday.

A 62-year-old man was arrested swiftly by police and will appear at the Auckland District Court on Monday.

He has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.