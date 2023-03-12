Person stabbed at Auckland's Mt Roskill in serious condition

A person is in serious condition after they were stabbed in Auckland on Saturday.

Police said an ambulance was called to White Swan Road in Mt Roskill at about 7.45pm, after reports that someone had been seriously injured.

They were taken to hospital.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson they were notified of an incident in Mount Roskill and responded with one ambulance, a rapid response unit and manager.

READ MORE:

* March Madness: Southern motorway lanes cleared after crash caused delays

* Person critically injured on bus in central Auckland was stabbed in chest - witness

* Elton John cancels final Auckland show: 'We have no option'



They assessed and treated one patient, who was transported to Auckland City Hospital in a serious condition.

A 62-year-old man was arrested swiftly by police and will appear at the Auckland District Court on Monday.

He’s been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Do you know more? Email aucklandnewsroom@stuff.co.nz