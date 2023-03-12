Pasifika Festival soul session draws Aucklanders in after years of disruptions

The Pasifika Festival is set to return to Auckland this month.

Aucklanders were out in numbers at the annual Pasifika Festival at Western Springs on Sunday, the first time in years it’s returned to “a bit of normal” after disruptions.

The Pasifika Festival was last held in 2021, after cancellations in 2022 and 2020 due to Covid, and delays in 2019 in response to the Christchurch terror attacks.

The Pasifika Festival is being held over three weekends – his weekend was the soul session after last week’s sports day, and the main 2-day event next week.

The festival showcases an array of Pasifika art, entertainment, food and more from eight different villages representing 11 Pacific Island nations.

Soul session featured 13 Pacific artists, including Brotherhood Musiq, Elijah Taula, Tomorrow People and Adeaze.

People travelled from around Auckland to be a part of the day on Sunday.

Most looked forward to the Pacific food and were happy with the new format of the festival.

“We’re always excited about the food,” Mel Kneebone said.

Mel, Hailey and Macy Kneebone from Ranui in West Auckland were one of the first at Western Spring on Sunday.

She travelled from Ranui with her sister and niece, and were among the first at the park before artists took to the stage.

“It’s been a long time coming, we’re just happy it’s returned to a bit of normal after everything that’s happened these past years.”

Soul Session featured Pacific artists from across Aotearoa.

The annual festival which first launched in the early 1990s now typically attracts 60,000 visitors and features more than 2000 performers across 400 performances and more than 100 food and craft stalls.

Sisters, Azayleah, 5, and her Katina Folau, came to support their uncle and aunty who were performing later in the day.

Sisters, Katina and Azayleah came to support their uncle and aunty who were performing.

Their dad William Folau said they had been looking forward to the festival, especially after the Auckland floods in February.

Kylee Pahema-Uri from Sandringham said she hoped stallholders would get some good traffic.

Next weekend, on March 18 -19, the main event will have stalls from Aotearoa, Cook Islands, Fiji, Tuvalu, Niue, Sāmoa and Tonga, and the villages of Hawai’i, Tahiti, Kiribati and Tokelau in the combined Fale Pasifika.

Tātaki Auckland Unlimited head of major events Chris Simpson said the Pasifika Festival was one of Auckland’s most beloved festivals.

The Asiata's from Ōtara – Pato, Lyric in the front, and Moye and Lise.

“We know the community is keen to get back to celebrating Pacific cultures together,” Simpson said.

Simpson says the return of an extended festival with new and additional events is exciting.

“We’re the largest Pacific city in the world so the Pasifika Festival is significant to the region.”