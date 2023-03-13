Murder-accused David Benbow appeared relaxed about ex-partner dating best mate

Murder-accused David Benbow is on trial in the High Court in Christchurch.

A man accused of murdering his best mate Michael McGrath after he took up with his ex-partner told police the relationship was not his business and he had moved on.

David Charles Benbow, 54, is on trial at the High Court in Christchurch accused of murdering his childhood friend Michael McGrath, 49, on May 22, 2017 because he was furious about McGrath dating his ex-partner Joanna Green.

It’s alleged he shot McGrath with his .22 rifle after inviting him to his house at Candys Rd​, Halswell, to help shift railway sleepers about 9am. The weapon and McGrath’s body have never been found.

The defence says McGrath did not turn up to help Benbow on May 22.

The trial is in its fifth week. No evidence was heard today because one of the jurors was sick.

Late on Friday the court heard part of a police interview with Benbow conducted by Detective Sergeant Aaron Poulsen on May 26, 2017, Benbow said he was concerned about McGrath’s disappearance and when asked about his contact with McGrath over the years, he said McGrath had had “quite bad” mental health issues “quite a few years back”.

He was probably McGrath’s best employer, he said, with McGrath building a playhouse and a large deck at the family’s new house.

./Stuff Murder-accused David Benbow had his first formal interview with police on May 26, 2017, four days after he allegedly murdered his best mate Michael McGrath.

He had seen McGrath on May 17 when he had come to his place to help him shift a rabbit hutch and a bath. After dropping off his children on Sunday, May 21, he had visited McGrath to “tee-up” a hand with moving sleepers the next day at 9am, but he hadn’t turned up.

Asked about any concerns about “something going on” between Green and McGrath, Benbow said, “yeah, you sort of do, but there’s nothing you can do about it when you split up...it’s none of my business. You sort of think about it, but you move on”.

The Crown alleges that in the police interview Benbow played down his emotions about the relationship.

Only two weeks before he was distraught, ranting and angry about his best mate “shagging” his former partner, a witness has previously told the court. He also showed no concern for McGrath’s disappearance in previous interactions.

./Stuff The murder trial of David Benbow is hearing interviews conducted with him by pollice in 2017.

Asked about his movements on Monday, May 22, he said he had a counselling appointment and left about 9.45am. After the hour-long appointment he went to see someone about rust repairs for his Toyota Camry and then went to check on his mother’s house in Viceroy Pl, Halswell. He then returned home to work around the house, he said.

In opening the trial, the Crown said CCTV footage obtained from a house in Viceroy Pl provided no evidence Benbow visited his mother’s house on May 22 and that he got to his counselling appointment late.

Crown prosecutor Claire Boshier also said in opening Benbow did not tell Poulsen about a trip to Tai Tapu that day despite coming to the interview with detailed notes nor about seeing McGrath on the previous Thursday as McGrath had told Green.

In the interview Benbow could not remember what he did on Sunday night.

He said he first knew of concerns for McGrath when Green rang him on May 23 when he was half asleep. He bore the brunt of her worry and she was “probably accusing me of something”.

After the phone call, police arrived to search his house and grounds. It was “a bit of a shock” but he was happy to help the police.

Coverage of the interview will continue when the trial resumes.