Sound of the Scottish Highlands rings through Christchurch's Hagley Park

The City of Invercargill Highland Pipe Band, the oldest civilian pipe band in New Zealand, marches through Hagley Park.

The sound of the Scottish Highlands could be heard in Christchurch on Saturday as the city hosted the New Zealand and South Pacific Pipe Band Championships.

Decked out in their kilts, long socks and Glengarry bonnets (a traditional woollen cap), the pipers and drummers entertained the crowds in Hagley Park with each band performing its own medley.

Teams came from far and wide to compete in the event, organised by the Royal New Zealand Pipe Bands Association.

Among them was the City of Invercargill Highland Pipe Band, the oldest civilian pipe band in the Southern Hemisphere, which celebrated 125 years last year.

It was a successful day for Canterbury Caledonian Society Pipe Band, which won multiple titles including being named New Zealand grade 1 champions.

The Christchurch-based organisation was founded in 1880 and is one of the “strongest Scottish Cultural Societies in New Zealand”.