SailGP racing event could bring more money to NZ than first thought

The first New Zealand SailGP event at Lyttelton this weekend could bring in even more than the estimated $28m.

Outside visitors to this weekend’s inaugural New Zealand SailGP could bring an even bigger economic boon than first thought.

Lyttelton Harbour will host the New Zealand leg of the international SailGP competition, starting on Saturday. Crews will compete in identical foiling catamarans at speeds up to 100kph for a $1.5 million prize.

Regional economic agency ChristchurchNZ previously estimated that the event could bring $28m of economic benefits to New Zealand, would be watched by 50m people on television and attract 10,000 visitors to Lyttelton Harbour.

The agency has said it would pay SailGP $1m in cash and another $500,000 of "in kind" contributions to support the event.

READ MORE:

* SailGP confirm Christchurch regatta - with conditions

* Reported currents of cruise opposition appear exaggerated

* Russell Coutts confident Christchurch SailGP will go ahead after Sydney storm damage



Peter Meecham/Stuff The event is expected to bring an economic benefit to New Zealand.

A ChristchurchNZ spokesperson said ticket sales to people outside the region had been higher than expected, which would boost the economic impact above the original estimate.

A spokeswoman for SailGP said about 51% of tickets sold were to people outside the region, which was higher than the original estimate of 30%. She said over the weekend about 15,000 people would come to Lyttelton for the event. On Friday, 900 extra tickets were put on sale and had all sold by Sunday afternoon.

Lyttelton Harbour Business Association chair Vicki Tahau Paton said about 400 people involved in setting up the event had already arrived in the area.

”I spoke to local businesses last night and they are starting to see the on-flow effect of having the people in town,’’ she said.

SAILGP/Stuff The Christchurch course for SailGP will bring high-paced action inshore.

One Lyttelton bar was fully booked by SailGP staff on Saturday night, she said.

“It looks like it is already having a really positive overflow.”

She was uncertain if SailGP patrons would spend their money outside a special event space set up on Naval Point, which would have its own catering and hospitality outlets.

“We don’t know what sort of impact it will have yet.

“It is a matter of waiting for Friday when they have the practice run.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Lyttelton Harbour is to host the high-speed racing event.

But she said the event was going to attract local people to Lyttelton and would showcase the region around the world on television.

“Christchurch people are going to be very proud.”

Pleasant Point Yacht Club life member Nigel Humphreys said the event would showcase Canterbury to the sailing world.

“I think it has certainly put Christchurch on the map, sailing-wise,’’ he said.

SAILGP The SailGP fleet races are getting increasingly competitive.

“There will be millions of people following this from all over the world. It will bring the focus back to New Zealand after the America’s Cup is offshore.”

Eight yacht clubs in Canterbury have each partnered with a different national racing team. Local yacht club members will also be involved in teaching sessions, special tours, and providing boats and people for the marshalling of the course.

Pleasant Point has been adopted by the Australian team, while the New Zealand team have adopted Naval Point Club Lyttelton.