Missing man seen heading towards Wairoa on morning of cyclone

Joseph Ahuriri was last seen heading towards Wairoa a month ago.

Footage from CCTV show missing father Joseph Ahuriri was last seen heading towards Wairoa from Napier.

It’s now been a month since the 40-year-old went missing on the morning that Cyclone Gabrielle hit.

He was seen leaving the Scenic Hotel Te Pania on Napier’s Marine Pde at 4.28am on February 14, as the cyclone ravaged Hawke’s Bay.

His white Toyota Hilux was later seen on a security camera in Havelock North at 5.15am. It’s not clear if he was in the truck at the time.

Now his daughter Jah Cameron has revealed the last confirmed sighting of the father of nine was at the Waitomo Petrol Station in Bayview, Napier at 5.46am.

On a social media post Cameron said Ahuriri then took a right when he exited the petrol station and was heading towards Wairoa.

At that time the road north was heavily flooded and impassable in places.

From there the trail has gone cold for the whānau who are desperate to find Ahuriri and bring him home to Gisborne.

Cameron is asking anyone in the Bayview area with security cameras that were working on the morning of the cyclone to come forward.

Ahuriri initially travelled to Hawkes Bay from Gisborne to visit his Aunty, who has not heard or seen him since Monday February 13.

“He hasn’t made contact or anything with his partner, me or my siblings and family which is unusual for him,” his daughter said. “His phone is going straight to answer phone, and we are trying our hardest not to worry.”

“Come home safe to us Dad. We will never stop searching for you.”

Supplied Joseph Ahuriri is a family man who wanted to get home to his children on the morning of the cyclone.

Two weeks after he disappeared police said they believed his disappearance was “unlikely” to be cyclone related.

At the time whānau said they were shocked the police statement appeared to cast doubt on the reason for his disappearance.

Brother Mike Ahuriri who flew from his Christchurch home to Napier to search for his sibling said he was furious at the police, and said the family felt his brother was being painted out to be a criminal.

He said he always believed Joseph was desperate to get home to Gisborne to be with his partner Clarissa Poi and their nine children after visiting whānau in Hawke’s Bay.

Supplied Clarissa Poi has been waiting for news of her partner.

Mike Ahuriri said his brother was not in any trouble with the law when he went missing, “to the best of my knowledge”, and was not suffering any mental health issues.

Poi last heard from her partner the Monday night before Cyclone Gabrielle hit. He had beenplanning to head back to Poi in Gisborne, but as conditions deteriorated, causing roads to close, the couple decided he should stay in a motel in Napier.

His last text at 1am on Tuesday was to ask Poi if she was OK. It was sent not long before communications went down in the region.

Poi had heard nothing from him since and was distraught at his disappearance.

His bank account had not been touched and calls to his phone did not connect.

Initially, she searched extensively, visiting welfare centres in Napier and scanning roads for his Hilux.