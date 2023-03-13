Waikeria riot trial: Guilty pleas from seven defendants

Prisoners can be seen clambering over the roof of a fire-damaged unit at Waikeria Prison towards the end of the six-day riot.

Seven of the 11 defendants in the Waikeria Prison riot trial have admitted their part in the six-day rampage that ended with most of the prison being gutted by a deliberately-lit fire.

The seven had major roles in that six-day riot that began on December 29, 2020. Since February 20 they have been on trial at the High Court in Hamilton, facing a raft of charges in relation to that event.

On Monday, Leon Huritu, Beau-James Paul, Christopher Ranapia, Te Renati Tarau, Peter Te Hau, Ian Larkins and Hone Ronaki each pled guilty to representative charges of causing riotous damage, assault with a weapon, and arson.

However, four other defendants – Bronson Keil, Siamau Lote-Telea, Taimana Soames and another man who has interim name suppression – remain on trial on charges including arson, causing riotous damage, threatening to kill, rioting, setting traps, aggravated burglary and assault with a weapon.

Dominico Zapata/Stuff Major structural damage to the High Security Facility at Waikeria Prison after fires were lit by prisoners is apparent in this aerial photograph taken during the riot that began on December 29, 2020.

Justice Christine Gordon convicted the seven defendants and remanded them to next appear for sentencing, which was scheduled for a nominal date in May.

After the group were arraigned, the judge brought in the jury to advise them of the development – and also give them some advice:

“Simply because some have pleaded guilty it does not follow the remaining four defendants are also guilty,” she said.

The jurors would need to consider each defendant and each charge separately before reaching their verdicts, she said.

There was no further work required of the jurors on Monday, as the team of Crown prosecutors led by Jacinda Hamilton needed to reassess the time needed and the number of witnesses to be called to give evidence in the trial, which was initially set down for 12 weeks.

Hamilton had earlier told the jury that during the riot the defendants had collectively “engaged in repeated acts of violence ... [and] in doing so, they put hundreds of lives at risk.”

The riot had started in an innocuous fashion, with a disagreement between a couple of prisoners and a Corrections officer involving a razor blade that had been spotted in an exercise area known as Yard 116 on the morning of December 29, 2020.

The issue was – at least to the officer’s belief – soon resolved, and the group were allowed to continue to use the yard on what was a hot, sunny day, Hamilton said.

However, by early afternoon the mood had turned hostile towards the prison staff. A “Code Red” alert was issued, which indicated an extreme emergency. The entire prison was placed in lockdown.

Of the group of 21, there were nine who were responsible for starting the drama, Hamilton said. They included Keil, Soames, Lote-Telea and the man whose name is suppressed.

Wooden seats were broken and furnished into weapons, and doors were ripped off in the yard, as the aggressive members of the group kept the officers at bay.

Nine of the group managed an escape from the yard by squeezing through a gap they created between a fence and a roof during the fracas.

They set about damaging the infrastructure, smashing windows and setting a guard room on fire – before their focus shifted to releasing other prisoners associated with the Mongols gang.

Using a makeshift battering ram, they allegedly smashed through the barred windows of cells to allow their compatriots – including Huritu, Ronaki, Larkins, Paul, Ranapia, Tarau and Te Hau to join them.

Now a group of 17, the prisoners lit more fires and smashed skylights, raining glass shards onto officers and prisoners below.

Eventually, the group allegedly lit a fire that spread through one of the cell blocks, the officers were forced to hurriedly enter the cells to evacuate about 200 prisoners.

The fire spread and resulted in the near-complete destruction of the facility. The group were forced to retreat to the rooftop of a much smaller building.

Eventually, on January 3, they opted to surrender – after performing one last defiant haka on the rooftop.

The trial continues.