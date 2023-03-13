Burning rubber and roadblocks disrupt luxury country house guests

Evidence of a late night skid party is laid on the intersection of Palmerston North's Kelvin Grove and Ashhurst Rds.

Owners of an upmarket country estate in Manawatū are appalled by the behaviour of hundreds of “low lifes” tearing up roads outside their property just over the boundary from Palmerston North city.

Hiwinui Country Estate managing director Julia Stewart said street racer activity on Kelvin Grove and Ashhurst roads reached a whole new level on Friday night, with the roads blocked by spectators and cars gathered around others doing burnouts.

She had been returning home around 11.35pm after the Rural Games in Palmerston North when the car she was in drove into the midst of the crowds.

It was a really intimidating situation trying to get past, she said.

Stewart said as well as damaging the roads, the street racers were making it difficult for Hiwinui to provide the tranquil, relaxing accommodation their business was based on providing.

“The stench of rubber is unbearable, not to mention the level of disruption.

SUPPLIED Burnt rubber covers the road at the intersection of Ashhurst and Kelvin Grove roads in Palmerston North after hundreds turned out to a street racer gathering.

“It’s not a great way to showcase Manawatū.”

One couple arriving to spend their wedding night at the estate a couple of months ago had been caught up in the illegal road block.

“What a situation to pull up to on what is one of their most memorable days.”

She had to avoid booking guests into the road-facing room because of the likely noise.

Stewart said the unacceptable behaviour was wearing thin for her family and business, and farmers were starting to retaliate, taking matters into their own hands.

“There must be something that can be done before someone gets seriously hurt.”

Police confirmed several reports had been received about Friday night’s gathering, andthey attended and dispersed the vehicles.

The incidents occurred just a week after police blitzed a street racer gathering in Palmerston North and did issue about 100 infringements and impound five vehicles.

Manawatū mayor Helen Worboys said it was “absolutely bizarre” for crowds to take over a busy road the way they did.

She said it was only a matter of time before some local resident got hurt or someone was killed.

“There’s just too many for police to take on.”

Worboys said street racing was a national problem, and national solutions were needed.



She said putting in cameras and traffic islands and other road treatments was failing to deter the activities, and she did not see the point of bylaws like the one the city council was considering could overcome the problem of lack of enforcement.

“If anyone has the magic answer, we would like to hear.”

Police said in an emailed statement they understood the frustration street racer gatherings caused for local residents, and were committed to disrupting, deterring and holding people to account.

People were urged to continue calling 111 if they witnessed bad road behaviour, and to provide registration details, photos and video if they could take them safely.

They would follow up on that information.

Stewart said she had provided a list of number plates of offending vehicles to police but had yet to hear back.