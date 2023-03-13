Geysers, bubbling in water at Whakaari/White Island as rain raises lake and pool levels

A Netflix documentary about the deadly eruption of Whakaari/White Island was released in mid-December 2022.

Substantial amounts of rain in the past month have raised the water levels in the crater lake and some pools on Whakaari/White Island, GNS Science says.

The extra water had covered some vents, resulting in geysering and bubbling.

An observation flight on March 2 and a gas flight last Thursday showed Whakaari continued to emit significant amounts of steam and gas at a temperature of about 240C, duty volcanologist Yannik Behr said in the latest Volcanic Activity Bulletin for the island.

Temperatures of more than 600C have been recorded at the island in the past.

Due to weather conditions, steam coming out of the crater generated large plumes that were clearly visible from the mainland on March 5, Behr said.

“No signs of volcanic ash in the plume or other eruptive activity were observed during the recent flights.”

GeoNet The active vent area on Whakaari/White Island producing steam and gas emissions. This picture was taken on March 2.

Whakaari/White Island erupted in December 2019. Of 47 people on the volcano, 22 died and survivors were seriously hurt.

The volcanic alert level for the island is 2, indicating moderate to heightened unrest, with the aviation colour code at yellow.

GNS is making observation and gas flights to the island until it can service its equipment and power supplies on the island. It said it has “intermittent” access to webcam images, providing some level of visual monitoring between the flights.