Text message from 'young lady friend' prompts drink-driving

Police breath-tested Benjamin Riach on Vanguard St in Nelson and found him almost four times over the legal limit.

Benjamin Riach didn’t drive home after his work drinks, but when a “young lady friend” later messaged asking to be picked up, he got behind the wheel drunk.

Riach was then stopped by police on Vanguard St, Nelson, at 11.20pm on February 24.

He recorded a breath alcohol reading of 980 micrograms per litre of breath, almost four times the legal limit of 250mcg, a police summary of facts said.

At Nelson District Court on Monday, Riach, 27, pleaded guilty to drink-driving on a third or subsequent occasion. Riach had previous drink-driving convictions from 2013 and 2016, the court heard.

Riach’s lawyer Tim Spear said his client had been at work drinks, then went home.

Later, “a young lady friend” texted him, asking him to pick her up. Riach jumped in his car and collected her, and they were on their way home when the police stopped him, Spear said.

“It was just a stupid thing for him to do,” the lawyer said.

Judge Jo Rielly read a letter from Riach’s employer, which she described as “glowing”.

However, his alcohol level was “extremely high”, she noted. “You would have been significantly impaired ... you should know better at your age.”

Rielly told Riach to address his attitude to driving while under the influence of alcohol.

She sentenced him to 150 hours of community work, the high amount reflecting his level of intoxication.

Riach was also subject to an interlock device, which carried a mandatory 28-day disqualification period.