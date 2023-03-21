Hawke's Bay EIT campus out for at least six months, will cost up to $30m to fix

It’s one thing to read that the campus of the Eastern Institute of Technology was flooded in Cyclone Gabrielle and won’t be resuming normal operations for at least six months.

It’s another to wander across the campus in Taradale, near Napier, and witness the extent of the damage wreaked when the nearby Tutaekuri River overtopped its banks and effectively turned the campus into a riverbed.

It is going to take at least six months and about $25 million to $30m in repair work to get the institute back up and running as normal again.

“The water that came in was not massively deep. It was probably half a metre or a metre deep at its deepest. But it has impacted 90% of our buildings, flooded them and inundated them with silt,” said EIT’s executive director Dave Christiansen.

The flood water and its silt impacted about 500 separate offices, classes and other spaces, he said.

John Cowpland/Stuff Executive director of the Eastern Institute of Technology Dave Christiansen at the campus in Taradale, Napier.

The flooding occurred on the morning of Tuesday, February 14 – the second day of the first week of the year for most EIT students.

Fortunately management had decided the previous day to close the campus as a precaution because Cyclone Gabrielle was expected to cause region-wide disruption.

John Cowpland/Stuff Damage to the campus is extensive.

“On a typical day that week of semester we’d normally have 500-600 staff on campus and 2000–3000 students,” Christiansen said.

“When the floodwaters receded, and we could actually get back on campus, clearly one of the priorities was getting rid of all the silt from the buildings before it dried.

“We were flooded with volunteers from our staff. For the next two to three weeks they were hard out, a team of 40 or 50 a day literally shovelling the silt,” he said.

John Cowpland/Stuff The height of the floodwater can be seen on this wall.

No learning has occurred on the campus since the cyclone hit, but other regional campuses have been able to open and learning spaces have been secured at other locations.

Some courses are being delivered online and “we’re now at the stage of attempting to source a whole range of alternative delivery facilities, so we can get back to that proper, practical hands-on training which is the hallmark of what we do”, Christiansen said.

He said it was still uncertain how long it would be before the campus could reopen.

John Cowpland/Stuff The nursing block was amongst the worst hit parts of the campus.

“We’re currently saying at least six months, maybe a little bit longer. It’s a massive job with all the spaces that need complete drying out and re-working,” he said.

It was likely to cost up to $30m to repair the campus and its buildings in order to reopen.

“The support from not just staff but the community and contractors in this region has been amazing,” Christiansen said.