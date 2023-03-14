Vulnerable restaurant worker exploited and made to work 75 hours a week awarded $165,000

The Employment Relations Authority has ordered a restaurant owner to pay a former worker $165,000.

A vulnerable young staff member who worked 75 hours a week for a Christchurch restaurant business but was paid for only 30 has been awarded $165,000 by the Employment Relations Authority.

The Labour Inspector took the action against Shivaji Enterprises Ltd and its principals Beer and Rajani Panwar, who left the country in 2021 and are believed to be permanently resident in Margate, Brisbane.

Deepika Deepika came to New Zealand on a student visa and began working for the Panwars at their Hornby Mall restaurant and later for their restaurant in Wainoni.

Between October 2016 and February 2020, she had to work seven days a week from approximately 9am until 9pm for a total of 75 to 77 hours, but was only paid for 30 hours. She also had to pay the Panwars’ various personal bills.

READ MORE:

* Restaurant ordered to pay $218,000 after 'holding migrant worker to ransom'

* Customs justified in sacking border worker who refused to get Covid-19 vaccine - employment authority rules

* Border worker sacked for refusing Covid-19 vaccination challenges dismissal

* Doggy bag-banning restaurant goes under owing student loan repayments and KiwiSaver contributions



Employment Relations Authority officer David Beck ruled the company had breached minimum employment standards by failing to keep wage, holiday and leave records, and had been in arrears of wages and holiday pay.

He ordered Shivaji Enterprises to pay Deepika $140,262 for cumulative arrears of wages and holiday pay and imposed a penalty of $40,000.

As Beer Panwar had control of the business, Beck ordered him to pay the $140,262 to the Labour Inspector within 28 days if the company could not pay, and also imposed a penalty of $10,000 on him personally.

He ordered half the penalty should go to Deepika.

Shivaji Enterprises was removed from the company register in February this year and last filed an annual return in July 2021. It received $21,088 in Covid-19 wage subsidies.

Beck said Deepika was in a very difficult situation as she was reliant on the Panwars for accommodation, meals and emotional support.

“It is easy to draw an inference that as a migrant worker with English not her first language, that Ms Deepika would likely be unaware of her employment rights and reluctant to pursue such where income and residency were potentially at stake and cultural factors may have been in play.”

He said Beer Panwar’s conduct was self-serving, and evidence the Panwars “exploited a young, vulnerable immigrant worker on an ongoing basis” was an aggravating factor.

Beck noted the Labour Inspector had found out the Panwars left New Zealand for Brisbane, Australia, on August 16, 2021.

Beer Panwar was responsible for the day-to-day running of the business but it was inconceivable Rajani Panwar was not aware of Deepika’s lengthy work hours because she lived and ate with the Panwars, Beck said.