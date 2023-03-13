Kaikōura honey and mead factory fire started by faulty thermostat

A large Kaikōura honey and mead factory has been gutted by fire, destroying a year's worth of product.

Owner Paul Hislop previously said the fire on Saturday morning was a terrible blow for the family business, which has seen three generations work there over almost 60 years.

No-one was in the factory in Peketa, about 9km south of Kaikōura, at the time and the fire was spotted by a passerby, who contacted the fire brigade.

Fire and Emergency NZ said the blaze was caused by a faulty thermostat on an oven.

Shift manager Lyn Crosson said two fire engines and a tanker from Kaikōura attended at about 10.20am to find the shed well alight.

They were onsite for about four hours but were unable to save the building.

Supplied Firefighters battled the blaze for four hours.The factory is in Peketa, about 9km south of Kaikōura

Hislop previously said the large shed held a truck, workshop, packing room, laboratory for the mead, storage areas and an extraction room for the honey.

“We’re in the middle of our processing for this year’s crop of honey, and also onsite there was a year’s worth of aged mead, so we’ve lost quite a lot.”

Firefighters who went to the property said they could smell burning honey and boxes of wax.

Bees were also at the property but none were lost, and Hislop said they now faced the difficulty of keeping them away from the fire site.

“There’s a lot of honey spilt, so it’s quite an attraction to bees,” he said.

The family are well known for specialising in organic products, and also run the Kaikōura cafe, store and online shop BeeBox.

In recent years the region has been hit by the 2016 earthquake and the Covid-19 tourism downturn.

“Various members of the family are involved [in the business], so it’s going to be a bit of a knock for us,” Hislop said.