The chardonnay must get through: grapes take long route after bridge washed out

Sacred Hill winery owner Steve Poulter explains how the winery is using a very large tractor to drive its grapes through a river.

With the bridge that would usually carry their grapes gone, a Hawke’s Bay winery has employed the use of a very large tractor and is driving its grapes through a river.

Sacred Hill has two vineyards in the Dartmoor area. The 21-hectare ‘Dartmoor’ vineyard, which is lower in the valley, was among the hundreds of hectares of vineyards in the region that were completely obliterated by the cyclone. The other vineyard, the ‘Riflemans’, is higher up the valley and was relatively unscathed.

Both vineyards, like every other business and resident in the Dartmoor area, were cut-off in Cyclone Gabrielle when the local bridge over the Mangaone River was washed away.

A cable-guided ferry river crossing or helicopter ride over the river are the only ways to access Dartmoor at present.

READ MORE:

* New LINZ satellite imagery shows the extent of Gabrielle's devastation

* Hawke's Bay on 'high alert' after wet night across North Island

* Cyclone Gabrielle: In Hawke's Bay, a week of devastation that time forgot



John Cowpland/Stuff Steve Poulter takes Sacred Hill grapes across the Tutaekuri River by tractor after the local bridge was washed away in Cyclone Gabrielle.

With cropping time upon the vineyard and no clear way of getting the grapes out, the company came up with a plan.

It involves a very large tractor, which – after the grapes have been machine-harvested – carries them across the Tutaekuri River, over a farm and to a road where they can be collected for processing.

John Cowpland/Stuff Sacred Hill chardonnay grapes from the Riflemans vineyard.

Sacred Hill chief executive Alexis Poulter “despite the weather, the grapes are in good condition, and we wanted to get them out”.

Harvesting began in the middle of last week and would be complete this week.

John Cowpland/Stuff Steve Poulter owner of Sacred Hill winery with Chardonnay grapes on the Rifleman’s vineyard.

Later in the picking season hand-pickers would be used to harvest grapes from the vineyard for the top-tier Riflemans Chardonnay, an award-winning wine which is well known internationally and comes from vines more than 30 years old.

That would also make its way across the river on a trailer towed by the large tractor.

John Cowpland/Stuff Steve Poulter, owner of Sacred Hill winery takes grapes across the Tutaekuri River.

Philip Gregan, chief executive of New Zealand Winegrowers, said the cyclone hit “on the cusp of the busiest time of year for the industry, just as the 2023 vintage is about to begin, and it is a major blow for affected growers and wineries throughout Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne”.

“We have been working with our regional associations and government agencies to support, and help them access the resources they need to ensure the future viability of their vineyards,” he said.