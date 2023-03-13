Person dies after car crashes into tree and bursts into flames

A person has died after a car crashed into a tree and caught fire near Dunedin in the early hours of Sunday. (File photo).

A person has died after a crash in which a car hit a tree and burst into flames near Dunedin.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Granton Rd and Allanton Rd, in Outram, at about 2.20am on Sunday, after reports of a car fire.

Police confirmed on Monday evening that a person had died in the crash.

A spokesperson said the death would be referred to the coroner.

Stuff earlier reported that two fire trucks and two tankers were sent to tackle the car blaze, which spread to nearby vegetation.

The serious crash unit is investigating.