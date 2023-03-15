Rustling Charlie's new timber business leaves fresh trail of creditors

Charlie Thompson a.k.a "Rustling Charlie" or John, has been up to his old tricks.

Rustling Charlie is back with a fresh trail of debts from his new business venture in Auckland.

Charming and affable, ex farmer Charlie Thompson first came to Stuff’s attention last year after being associated with a large trail of unpaid contractors, missing livestock, and a failed rural cabins business which saw him featured on Fair Go.

Thompson, who now calls himself John, has left more customers out of pocket from a new shed business called Tru Timber NZ.

Unaware of ‘John’s’ past, Chris Booth paid Thompson $40,000 as a deposit for two kitset four-bay farm sheds for his Northland property. But three months later, in late February only one “small pack” of timber worth about $1300 had been delivered, said Booth.

“He should have delivered a heck of a lot more than just that.”

The delays prompted Booth to look into Thompson’s history where – with the help of North Harbour Rentals, whose hire truck Thompson had used – he uncovered his previous failed business ventures including one called High Country Cabins.

Booth filed a complaint with police and hired a private investigator. He reported Thompson to his bank which successfully tracked down his $40,000 deposit at another bank.

Thompson then told Booth his bank account had been frozen. He said he could not deliver the poles required to begin building the shed because he could not pay for the materials.

Supplied Charlie Thompson is now calling himself John, and operating a shed business in Auckland.

Thompson suggested he pay Croft Poles and Timber directly to “speed things up”. “Or if you could just pay me, and I’ll pay them,” he told Booth.

Booth had no intention of giving Thompson any more money but went along with the idea of paying cash for further materials to be delivered to encourage Thompson to keep coming to the property while he continued his investigation.

It saw Thompson promise a delivery from Croft Poles between Friday last week and Monday.

General manager Felice Croft confirmed to Stuff that Thompson had persuaded a sales representative to allow a cash payment for poles on delivery after Thompson claimed he was struggling to get supplies and needed the poles urgently.

She said the poles have not been paid for and would not be released until they were.

To add to the mystery, Thompson had previously told Booth the poles were already at a yard he used in Silverdale. Booth visited the Silverdale address but found no sign of Thompson or Tru Timber NZ. A contractor at the address said there had not been anyone there by those names.

Facebook Thompson left a trail of unhappy customers from his previous High Country Cabins business.

On Monday night, after Thompson delivered a second small amount of timber, a private investigator followed his car to a Warkworth address. Thompson turned over a black book with addresses and phone numbers of customers after the investigator confronted him. He claimed he was broke and had no money to pay back Booth.

Amongst those in the black book was Jason Bedford who seven months ago ordered a three-bay pole shed from ‘John’ Thompson and Tru Timber NZ for $16,000 for his Taranaki property.

Later, a receipt from Thompson to Bedford would be signed “Charlie”.

Initially Thompson promised materials would be delivered within five weeks, but after constantly contacting him, Bedford believes he’s only had about $9000 of materials delivered.

Thompson used Mitre 10 in New Plymouth for the materials, but Bedford was told by the hardware business that they would not release the rest of his shed materials because Thompson had not paid for them.

When Thompson heard Stuff was again investigating, he rang Bedford and promised to refund him $9000 within two weeks.

The story was much the same in Amberley when Neil Marshall ordered a three-bay shed from Tru Timber NZ last June. Like everyone Stuff has spoken to, Marshall was not aware of Thompson’s history.

Marshall had half of the $20,000 shed built including erecting the poles, before Thompson came up with excuses regarding the remaining building materials.

SUPPLIED/Stuff Tru Timber NZ is Thompson’s latest business incarnation.

Marshall has bought another $2500 of timber and estimated he was $8000 out of pocket.

He said he was taking Thompson tothe Small Claims Court on May 9.

Booth phoned Thompson’s mother, Joan Thompson, who lives in Otago. She told Booth she had bought her son a ticket to fly to Dunedin from Auckland on Wednesday.

She has declined to speak to Stuff but previously said she wouldn’t recommend her son in business. “I don’t think I would deal with him.”

She said that once her son got married he spent excessively, buying boats, cars and an aeroplane, and she wondered if he was given too much too soon. She admitted frequently fielding calls from people he owed money.

Jeremy Brooking, who last year took Thompson to the Small Claims Tribunal over an unfinished cabin he had paid a $4000 deposit on, said he had since received a $1500.

Brooking said following the television publicity over his case on Fair Go, he had heard from people every week who have had dealings with Thompson, many relating to his new business Tru Timber.

Supplied Tru Timber NZ is not trademarked despite Thompson using the trademark registration in his logo.

Thompson’s sister Jeanette Toghill sent an email urging Stuff not to contact her mother or brother who “has problems” and she had “tried to get him sorted but there are other issues”.

She said she would not be paying off any of his debts.

A police spokesperson has confirmed they have received a report of an alleged fraud in Whakapirau and were making enquiries.

Thompson did not answer any of Stuff’s questions or respond to phone calls and text messages.