Rail viaduct considered for road access to community cut off by cyclone

The Waikare rail viaduct, near Putorino, between Wairoa and Napier. The viaduct was completed in 1929 and is 79m high.

Using a rail viaduct bridge to allow vehicle access to a community isolated after Cyclone Gabrielle is being investigated by KiwiRail.

Hawke’s Bay Civil Defence and Waka Kotahi have asked KiwiRail to consider the potential use of the Waikare Viaduct, between Wairoa and Putorino, north of Napier, to allow access to residents in the Putorino and Tūtira areas which are presently cut-off.

A KiwiRail spokesman said the viaduct known as ‘Bridge 234’ would be inspected this week, and if safe, discussions would be held with Waka Kotahi and others about how it can be used.

“Our teams have yet to physically visit the area, as part of our assessment of damage to the Napier-Wairoa Line following Cyclone Gabrielle,” the spokesman said.

”Safety has to be the priority and the bridge should not be used until it has been properly inspected,” he said.

SUPPLIED Waikare River bridge on SH2, near Putorino, was destroyed by Cyclone Gabrielle. The bridge was the only route north for residents in the Tūtira area, north of Napier.

The rail line between Napier and Wairoa will be out of action for many months with KiwiRail not able to estimate when it might reopen.

The area is accessed by State Highway 2, the Napier-Wairoa road. SH2 was cut-off to the north when the road bridge over the Waikare River was obliterated. It was also cut off to the south due to numerous slips and the destruction of the highway at what is known as ‘Devil’s Elbow’.

Limited access for emergency services and residents from Napier to Tūtira had been available until last week, when geotechnical surveys identified slip and rockfall risks requiring the road to close to all traffic, allowing helicopters to undertake sluicing to dislodge loose soil, boulders, rocks and trees at risk of falling on to the road.

SUPPLIED Residents in the Tūtira area remain cut off from the north and south with SH2 impassable in both directions

Waka Kotahi has plans to replace the destroyed Waikare River bridge with a Bailey bridge, but this would be two to three months away.

Tūtira farmer Paul Harris said the rail bridge had been measured to see if it was suitable for trucks, in the event road access could not be gained any other way.

“We thought that if we get mucked around any longer with the Bailey bridge, we’ll put platforms down on the rail bridge and get stock trucks running to Affco [meat processing plant] in Wairoa,” Harris said.

SUPPLIED The Waikare viaduct on the Napier-Wairoa rail line.

Waka Kotahi has said SH2 between Wairoa and Napier is not expected to reopen to the public for up to three months, with major damage at numerous sites along the route.

Waka Kotahi regional manager maintenance and operations Jaclyn Hankin said the helicopter sluicing works over the weekend successfully dislodged loose soil, boulders, rocks and trees that were at risk of falling onto the road, with work continuing to remove some of the more stubborn rocks and boulders.

“Crews will then move in to clear the material off the road, and we hope to have an update in the next few days about what the means for access for emergency services and local residents,” she said.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Truck driver John Milne swam across flood water and walked 3 hours up a hill to get to safety during Cyclone Gabrielle.

“Wairoa has been, and continues to be, a key priority for Waka Kotahi. We know how important it is to the communities in the area to restore as much access as we can, as fast as we can do so safely, particularly as it’s likely to take up to three months before the road between Wairoa and Napier can be safely reopened to the general public,” Hankin said.

The need to improve resilience of SH2 at the Waikare Gorge has been known for some time, with Waka Kotahi revealing plans in 2019 for realignment of the road construction of a new bridge near the rail viaduct.

The project is currently in the ‘specimen design and consenting’ phase and construction of the bridge, should funding be obtained, would take three years.