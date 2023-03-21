Tokelau, the tiny Pacific nation still closed after 3 years in Covid quarantine

Covid-19 vaccines are delivered by New Zealand navy personnel to remote atolls in Tokelau. (First published in July 2021)

Three years on since the pandemic, a small Pacific nation remains closed to the outside world and officials say it will remain this way for some time.

Tokelau, a remote group of atolls in the South Pacific with a population of about 1500 people, has had its borders shut since March 2020.

It’s the only country in the region, and among a few in the world, to still keep outsiders at bay.

Only citizens and a selected few essential workers, who have to apply for exemption, are allowed in. Upon arrival, travellers must undergo a seven-day quarantine.

Tokelau Covid-19 response chairman Aukusitino Vitale said keeping their borders shut was the only way to keep Tokelauans safe from the virus.

Since the pandemic, Tokelau has had only five cases – first detected last year.

“We have been upfront from the beginning of our border restrictions that we would be vigilant,” Vitale said.

“We looked at capacities within hospitals, capabilities in terms of personnel, we looked at how we would manage cases on the island.

Supplied Tokelau Covid-19 response chairman Aukusitino Vitale.

“From the elders' perspective, we are a very small population and even just one Covid case will have a very high risk on Tokelau. It’s a very vulnerable population.”

Tokelau is very remote – the only way to get there is on a 24-hour boat trip from Samoa to the closest atoll of Fakaofo, after a four-hour flight from New Zealand to Apia.

It takes a further 3½ hour boat trip to Nukunonu and a further six hours to the furthest atoll, Atafu.

Vitale said their Covid measures include rapid antigen tests on fully vaccinated travellers before departure from Apia, and a medical screen for any cold or flu-like symptoms.

Upon arrival at Fakaofo, there’s a seven-day quarantine.

New Zealand Defence Force Only Tokelauan nationals and essential workers are allowed into Tokelau. (File photo)

If people wished to travel further to the other two atolls, villages have their own buffer systems in place for extra caution – usually more days in quarantine.

Vitale said when Covid cases were detected on Atafu, villages conducted mass RATs, which were in addition to the national advisory.

“We put up a national guideline but of course villages manage their own. They will add their own buffer, they have a very different perspective to what we put out, and we have to respect that.”

He admits being closed off to the rest of the world hasn’t been easy, especially in the progress of their climate change adaptation projects.

Not all have been on board about their strict border measures, and Vitale said criticism has come from their own people.

“It’s just comparing Tokelau to the rest of the world, how the rest of the world has opened up and Tokelau is still in the Stone Age – not going along with what the others in the region are doing.

“Often we find people don’t like going through our processes. There’s also the mental thinking that outsiders are more clever than Tokelau, they look at the Tokelau institution as being lowly or below their level of understanding.”

Life on the atolls is very laid back – Tokelauans go about their day, tending to the few natural resources and limited agriculture they have which are sufficient to their basic needs.

Unlike others in the region that depend heavily on tourism, Tokelau’s two primary sources of revenue are fisheries and development assistance from New Zealand.

Its biggest threats are Covid and climate change.

“Tokelau works at a different pace, that’s the reality here. It is a unique country... you have to be working and living in Tokelau for a long time to understand that.”

Vitale said officials were looking at changes to their border requirements, including reducing quarantine to five days, and to make offloading cargo more manageable.

“If you try to push too hard with foreign prospectives, it’s going to be very hard to get through to our people.

“We’ve done our best to protect Tokelau, and I think the record shows we have done well. Just allow us to do our own thing.”