Children and adults repeatedly stung by wasps on school trip

Kūmānu Environmental senior ranger John Whibley and ranger Louis Pierson place Vespex wasp bait stations along the Cable Bay Walkway near Nelson.

A school trip in rural Canterbury took a sour turn after several children and adults were repeatedly stung by wasps.

Department of Conservation (DOC) North Canterbury operations manager Leeann Ellis said a number of people were reportedly stung a number of times during the trip to the Craigieburn area, between Porters Pass and Arthur’s Pass.

She believed the number of wasps currently at Craigieburn was similar to recent years, but Castle Hill homeowner Fiona McDonald co-ordinated about 20 volunteers to tackle the problem.

McDonald is part of Wasp Wipeout, a campaign that began in 2016 when Stuff partnered with DOC and local conservation groups to slash German and common wasp populations.

It started in Tasman but has spread throughout the South Island and into the North Island to tackle the pests using protein-based bait Vespex.

Andy MacDonald/Stuff Wasps will come for you, so get away fast if they are swarming, Wasp Wipeout co-ordinator Fiona McDonald says.

“They are absolutely, definitely problematic, but nothing like they used to be way back when we didn’t put the Vespex out,” McDonald said.

There were about three or four areas in Craigieburn that had been “hard to get on top of”, she said.

The bait can only be used when the German and common wasps switch to a protein diet in late summer.

With help from Conservation Volunteers New Zealand, more than 850 bait stations have been installed on all the major tracks and some minor ones in the Craigieburn area, she said.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Vespex in a bait station used in the Wasp Wipeout campaign, which targets German and common wasps.

“We laid the baits on the last weekend of February and it definitely has had a good effect with knocking back nests.”

Volunteers put out bait and went back two or three weeks later to remove them.

“Where kids tend to get stung and stung is when they disturb the nests. My advice would be to get out of there as fast as you possibly can. They will come to you,” she said.

ROBERT GUYTON/GET GROWING A German wasp nest.

“Remarkably, I’ve never been stung, but a friend of mine was very badly stung a couple of years ago and she got dozens of stings and was quite unwell the next day or two.”

McDonald said she would like another bird survey done in the area, to compare to the last one done 10 years ago.

“I think [Wasp Wipeout] is making a difference to the survival of birdlife, particularly of bellbirds, who compete with wasps for the honey dew.”