The mayors standing up against Cyclone Gabrielle

Their names may have meant little before February’s chaos. In the weeks following they would become recognised in households across the country.

Rehette Stoltz​, Kirsten Wise​, Sandra Hazlehurst​, and Alex Walker​, were thrust into the spotlight as Cyclone Gabrielle wreaked havoc across the east coast of the North Island.

For their communities – Gisborne, Napier, Hastings, and Central Hawke’s Bay – the four mayors were the faces of the disaster, the reassuring voices of the worst storm in living memory.

None of them are rookies, but Gabrielle was a different beast to anything any of them had faced previously, requiring almost 24/7 involvement from those the get-go.

READ MORE:

* Cyclone Gabrielle: Tairawhiti's recovery grinds on

* 'We can’t forget the hundreds still cut off': Cyclone Gabrielle 20 days on

* Cyclone Gabrielle mayoral relief funds to target wrecked communities



Rehette Stoltz, Tairāwhiti Gisborne

Rehette Stoltz keeps a notebook and pen on her bedside table, for when she wakes from one of her “thousands and thousands of work dreams” in the middle of the night.

“It’s usually about 3am. I make notes so when I wake up, I know what is worrying me up at night, and then I can address it.”

Ricky Wilson/Stuff In rural Te Karaka mud has ruined crops, farmland and homes after cyclone Gabrielle struck the region on Tuesday. (First published February 18, 2023)

Stoltz is in her second term as mayor. The region has seen a state of emergency declared seven times since 2021. Tsunami alerts, floods, drought and Covid. Three months after she was first elected mayor the country went into lock down. This time last year, while she was isolating at home with Covid, the region was hit by three months of rain in just 24 hours

The South African-born Stoltz has a Master's degree in Cardiovascular Physiology. She always thought she would follow in her dad Hentie’s footsteps and become a doctor. That all changed when husband Deon – who is a doctor – picked up “temporary” work as a locum in Gisborne 22 years ago.

Stoltz found a job as a laboratory manager with Montana Wines and spent three years there before having her sons Alex, now 18, and Luk​, 16.

The couple’s first four months in their new home was tough. The third of four siblings, Stoltz lost one of two brothers, in a freak accident, while Deon became extremely unwell and required emergency surgery.

It was a councillor neighbour who suggested Stoltz might want to put her hand up for local body selection: “She walked over and said she was stepping down from council, but only if she could get a young woman to replace her. She said to me, ‘you're just perfect for it’. And I laughed out loud because I said to her, people can't even pronounce my name.”

Stoltz saw her parents for the first time in three years at Christmas. She was greeted on her return home by Cyclone Hale, declaring a local state of emergency the night she landed back in New Zealand.

“We worked flat out for the next two, three weeks. Then we had two weeks of starting the recovery and then straight into this cyclone [Gabrielle].”

15-hour work days were the norm, “then it was back home in the middle of the night to sleep for a few hours, before being back at work first thing.”

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Flood damaged property piled up following Cyclone Gabrielle

At the same time Alex left home for Otago University. Stoltz wanted to go with him Instead she had to drop him off at the airport before heading onto the tarmac to meet Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, visiting the region to survey the damage.

“Out of all of this, that was the toughest thing.”

In between cyclones Stoltz found time to run the inaugural First Light Half Marathon, which recognises Gisborne as being the first city in the world to see the sun each day.

Meanwhile, there’s that waking at 3am and those “work dreams” to sort out.

“You know, everyone is tired. I have cried with so many people standing at their houses when it's covered in mud, sewer-infested mud.Those days when we had no Internet – there was this one lady whose 100-year-old mum was in Napier, and she couldn’t reach her, and she knew she wouldn’t evacuate.

“She didn’t know if she was okay, and she couldn’t tell her she was okay. People were just totally breaking down Those are the things that are burned into your brain.”

Alex Walker, Central Hawke’s Bay

For half an hour every Thursday evening (weather permitting) Alex Walker heads to Hastings from her home near Waipukurau and blows a trumpet. Walker is the musical director of the Hawke's Bay Jazz Club Big Band.

She’s been with the band for 10 years. Her dad and her uncle are also members. “I absolutely love it. No matter what has happened during the week, half an hour at being practice, and I'm back in a happy place,”

Walker also plays the piano, and sings. Just months into her mayoralty she was dressing in a nun’s habit to play mother superior in the Sound of Music.

Walker’s mother’s family has connections to the central Hawke’s Bay stretching back 150 years. Her parents had a farm – beef, sheep and deer – just out of “town” Her father was also a vet.

Her secondary school years were spent at Woodford House in Havelock North. There were thoughts of an OE, but “when I was a bit older and could do it.”

She’s more than a bit older now, but it’s the sprawling rural hinterland of the central Hawke’s Bay (population 15,500) that takes up most of her thinking time these days.

The region stretches 3300 sq km from the western Ruahine Ranges to the Pacific coast.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff A home in Esk Valley after Cyclone Gabrielle tore through.

Like Stoltz, Walker was keen on medicine as a career, but after just missing out on getting into med school did a Masters in Microbiology, researching TB in possums and deer. A stint at Wallaceville Animal Research Centre followed.

She met her husband Billy Nesbit​ – a fencer, shearer and sheep ultrasound technician – while working as a rousie. The couple share five children – Walkers three daughters (aged between 12 and 16) and his two sons, both in their 20s. There’s also a pony, some sheep and a re-homed rough-haired Fox Terrier called Tricks.

Her local body light-bulb moment came in 2015, when the fiasco around the proposed Ruataniwha water storage scheme was at its height and there was talk of council amalgamation.

”What became really clear was that the leadership in Central Hawkes Bay had a particular parochial view which I didn't necessarily agree with. I could see it was holding [the region] back., and I felt I couldn’t just sit there and do nothing.”

Walker talks about the $50m of damage to roads in the district from last year’s floods. This year’s has likely tripled that. She talks of the heroes; the sole charge police officer, local fire chief and his wife who saved lives in the coastal township of Porongahau when it was cut off by slips; the neighbours who helped each other evacuate.

She reckons the Alex Walker of five years ago couldn't have coped with what the last few months have thrown up. ”I’ve had to learn about myself, about what space I need – what the physical and emotional signs are that tell me I need to look after myself.

“In a practical sense, my family knows that when I get home, at the end of the day, do not ask me to choose what we're going to have for dinner because I am totally over having to make decisions like that after everything else I’ve done that day.”

CHRIS SKELTON Chris Barber hugs his brother Philip after the pair were reunited on the thick silt and mud that destroyed Chris's home when floodwaters swept through Esk Valley near Napier.

Kirsten Wise, Napier.

2023 was going to be the year Kirsten Wise got “stuck into things”. Mud up to here wasn’t one of them. But here she is a month on from the moment Gabrielle cut a swathe through the region, turning Napier into a virtual island, and the gumboots are going nowhere.

Wise was at the helm when, in March 2020 a visit to Napier by cruise ship passengers sparked fears of a Covid outbreak, and she was there eight months later when a “one in 250 year” flood event saw 115 homes deemed uninhabitable.

A gym goer, runner – she was training for May’s Hawke’s Bay Half marathon – and avid reader, Wise had her first day off in over a month last weekend. “I shut myself off from the world and, and sat there with my book, and some cheese and crackers and a glass of wine. It was bliss.”

She arrived at work on Monday to meet her new CE. “ And you know how, when you stop, you almost feel worse? I just sat there and looked at her, and said, I’m absolutely exhausted. I was feeling like I had been hit by a bus.”

Her energy comes from her community – supporting and empowering people is the best, she says.

On the downside, she’s been subjected to, at times rampant, online misogyny and negativity. Google her profile and the first search header that flicks up is “Kirsten Wise partner”.

Chris Skelton/Stuff Cyclone Gabrielle destroyed homes and businesses throughout Hawke's Bay.

“We have definitely entered into an era of this whole keyboard warrior behaviour. Every community has a cluster of people that become quite well known to you as a leader, who are going online and behaving in that way. That’s probably what I struggle with the most. It’s incredibly challenging at times to just ignore it.”

She realises the next years are going to be a long haul. The extent of the devastation in the Esk Valley and in Puketapu​ is difficult for even some locals to understand, she says.

“Within our urban city area you wouldn't know anything had happened. Yeah. But the minute you get five minutes down the road then that’s when you know. It is just absolutely horrendous.

“It is going to be a long road to recovery and I guess we don't want the country to underestimate what that looks like, because we are going to need the whole country’s support to be able to rebuild the region.”

Sandra Hazlehurst, Hastings

At 26 Sandra Hazlehurst was running two food businesses with her sister. Her parents, like their parents before them, were bakers and they too, ran two businesses.

That was in 1986, the year the Whakatū freezing works closed, and 2200 people lost their jobs. Mortgages were sitting at around 20%.

Fast-forward to 2016, the year of the Havelock North water contamination crisis, when a campylobacter outbreak in the town in August 2016 made over 5000 people violently ill and is believed to have contributed to at least three deaths. Hazlehurst, a councillor for the past six years, is elected deputy mayor and a year later becomes mayor.

“It was a tough time. Our people were hurting, they needed some certainty that there were people who were going to get in and sort it [drinking water] out.”

Emma Wheatley Cyclone Gabrielle flooding of Puketapu, Hastings.

Sorting it out has so far cost the council $95m. Covid also came at cost, with the region continuing to suffer economically. And now there’s Gabrielle.

“The last month for our community has been incredibly painful and incredibly sad. So many people have been affected and so many people are hurting.”

She mentions the displaced households – “refugees” – living with family or friends throughout the region, the damaged goods still waiting outside wrecked homes that need collecting. Then there’s the avocado crops that have been wiped out, the citrus, the onions caught up in fences.

In the next breath she tells how the place is slowly getting back on its feet, with the local farmers’ market in full swing again, albeit in a temporary spot, cafés re-opening, beaches, wineries...and “beautiful weather.”

Food has been the constant focus in Hazlehurst’s life. “It’s in the genes, we’ve grown up surrounded by beautiful food.” Along with walking, cooking is her way of relaxing, helping take her mind off work, and the fact that she misses her daughters Beatrice and Alexandra, who both live overseas, “terribly”.

Wairoa Mayor Craig Little was unavailable for an interview due to work commitments.