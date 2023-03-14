One month since Cyclone Gabrielle, first freight convoy makes its way to Napier from Taupō

The first heavy vehicles carrying freight to Hawke’s Bay on the Napier-Taupō road made it to the region on Tuesday – one month exactly since Cyclone Gabrielle hit.

About 30 heavy vehicles made their way over Napier-Taupō Rod (State Highway 5) in a ‘freight convoy’ on Tuesday morning. A convoy travelling in the other direction is leaving Napier in the afternoon.

The road suffered heavy damage in the cyclone, with many slips and several sections of road washed away entirely.

The freight convoys, which carry essential supplies such as food, livestock and building supplies, will run only on Wednesdays, with one convoy going each way.

Waka Kotahi regional manager maintenance and operations Jaclyn Hankin said the transport agency and contractors had worked incredibly hard to get the road to a state where it could open for freight convoys.

“There are 32 damaged sites the convoys have to travel through or past, ranging from minor dropouts to significant underslips and washouts,” she said.

Brett Lawson Brett Lawson was on the Napier-Taupō road in the days after Cyclone Gabrielle, making health checks and medical deliveries to those in need on State Highway 5.

With Hawke’s Bay cut off by the SH5 closure to the west and the State Highway 2 closure to the north, heavy vehicles needing to travel to or from the region were having to travel as far south as Palmerston North prior to the convoy - a massive increase in time and cost.

Hankin said Waka Kotahi will assess the road following the initial convoys and convoys may need to be cancelled at short notice due to any vulnerability in the road.

She said the road was expected to be open to the public by the end of April.