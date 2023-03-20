'Forever in your debt': Three lives saved at sea after chance sighting

Tony Cottle, left, Tasman mayor Tim King, and Michael McKay. Cottle and McKay were awarded Royal Humane Society of New Zealand bronze medals for saving the lives of three men out fishing.

Tony Cottle, his wife Nicki, and friend Michael McKay were kicking back, sitting on the deck of their cabin overlooking the sea.

It was New Year’s Day 2021 and the trio, from Takaka, were holidaying at Pakawau in Golden Bay.

Around lunchtime, the weather had turned bad. The water went from calm and still to quite rough, kicked up by an offshore westerly.

A guy came out with an inflatable boat and was mucking around in the water, and Nicki got out the binoculars to keep an eye on him.

Sweeping her gaze across the horizon, Nicki saw something in the distance, out by the mussel farm. A flash of a life jacket. She thought it was a kayaker.

“I said, ‘Well, if he's out there in a kayak, he's in trouble’,” recalled Tony.

“So I had a look through the binoculars and sure enough, you could see a life jacket with a person.”

That person was skipper Nigel Rose. He was sitting on top of an upturned dingy, his 15-year-old son Samuel beside him in the water, clinging to the sides, along with his friend Richard Hampton.

The waves were relentless and crashing. They’d been beaten and battered, their fronts covered in bruises from being knocked against the ribs of the bottom of the boat.

Andy MacDonald/Stuff An aerial photo of Pakawau on an overcast day. (file photo)

The 3.6 metre alloy open top had been hit by a wave that cut the engine. Without power, the boat was turned sideways to the waves and tipped over.

Nigel didn’t want to admit it to his son, but after 45 minutes in the water, he had given up hope. The waves were so rough, there was no way any other vessels would be in the water nearby.

“I thought that was it, we were going to drown. I just thought, we’re going to die, no two ways about it.

“My son did say, are we going to die dad? And I said no, don’t think like that. I didn’t want to frighten him. It was a terrible, terrible moment of our lives.”​

Unbeknown to them, their rescuers were on their way. After spotting the life jacket, Tony and Michael acted on instinct. They knew it would be hard to find the person in the troughs between the metre high waves, so they looked to the distance to landmark their position, launched and headed Tony’s boat towards it.

Skipper of the upturned boat Nigel Rose shakes hands with rescuer Michael McKay at the ceremony at which McKay and Tony Cottle were presented Royal Humane Society of New Zealand medals.

When Samuel told his dad that he could see a boat, Nigel thought he was hallucinating because of the cold. Then they heard the motor.​

It was a “very, very emotional moment”, to see that boat coming along, Nigel said.

For their rescuers, it was shock to find not one person in trouble, but three.

It was a load for a 4.3 metre motorboat, let alone with all the extra water they had taken on, but at that point there was no other option but to drag the trio onboard.

“I had so much weight I couldn't actually get the boat up on the plane,” Tony recalled.

“We were never going to sink ... but it could have got a bit untidy.”

So cold the three could barely speak, Nigel recalled bursting into tears upon reaching shore, where they were given towels, blankets and warm and dry clothes.

They were aware of just how incredibly lucky they were to have been rescued from an almost certain death.

Tony said it was “just a fluke” that the men were spotted at all, and the rescue was an “eye-opener”.

Takaka heroes Tony Cottle and Michael McKay: They were very much your classic Kiwi “anyone would have done it”, Tasman mayor Tim King said.

“It was the middle of summer, and they’d only been in the water 45 minutes, and if you think you're going to hang on to an upturned boat for hours and hours, you're just kidding yourself. They probably had another hour maybe if they were lucky. Half an hour? I don't know. But it wouldn't have been hours. They were pretty cold.”

Nigel acknowledged that he hadn’t checked the weather forecast. His means of communication – a flip cellphone, was lost at the bottom of the boat.

At a Golden Bay Community Board meeting this month, Tasman mayor Tim King presented Royal Humane Society of New Zealand medals to Tony and Michael. They had been nominated by Dean Schroder , who was a senior constable based in Takaka* at the time.

Schroder described the rescue as an “extraordinary act of bravery”.​

“We see acts of bravery quite often in the police,” he said.

“But often these people go unrecognised, and I think was important to bring this one to people's attention – because these people would be lost to their families if they hadn't acted.”

Tasman mayor Tim King described Tony and Michael as “very much your classic Kiwi ‘anyone would have done it’,” really downplaying their role”.

During the ceremony, a video made by Samuel, thanking the men for saving his life, brought tears to the eyes of those present.

“They put their lives in jeopardy for us,” Nigel said afterwards.

“And I've said to them, I’m forever in your debt.”

Nigel, 61, the father of eight children aged between 10 and 30, said he now looked at life completely differently.

“The things you take for granted, you certainly don't anymore - children smiling at you, playing a game of football in the garden, going to the park, walking the dog. You think to yourself, I may not have been able to do this, if things hadn’t panned out the way they did.

“It does give you a reality check, and your perspective on life does change for the better I think.”