Teen facing life term, with no parole until 2035, to appeal sentence

Ethan Webster received a life term of imprisonment, with no consideration of parole for 12 years, for his role in the brutal murder of South Taranaki farmworker Jacob Ramsay last year. (File photo)

The lawyer for a Taranaki teenager jailed for life for a brutal murder is appealing the sentence arguing the penalty was manifestly unjust based on the accepted science about teen brain development and its impact on decision-making.

On March 6, Ethan Webster, 19, was sentenced to life imprisonment, with a minimum non-parole term of 12 years, for his role in the savage killing of one of his co-workers.

Webster, along with William Candy, 39, pleaded guilty to the July 2022 murder of Jacob Ramsay, whose body was found in a rubbish pit on an Oaonui farm in South Taranaki.

Ramsay had worked with the pair on the farm for a month before his death, and was alleged to have owed them money, believed to be less than $1000.

The 33-year-old died as a result of multiple blunt force trauma after he was savagely beaten and kidnapped by Candy, and then assaulted repeatedly by Webster, before the duo chained the victim to the back of a car by his ankle and dragged him along a gravel road.

NZ Police/Supplied Jacob Ramsay was brutally murdered by William Candy and Ethan Webster, a crime motivated by a small debt he allegedly owed. (File photo)

Ramsay was then dumped, and left for dead, in the pit.

This week, defence lawyer Nathan Bourke confirmed his intention to appeal Webster’s sentence, which was handed down by High Court Justice Peter Churchman.

He said he would argue the sentence was manifestly unjust and that not enough credit was given for either Webster’s youth (he was 18 at the time of the crime) or the lesser role he played in the murder.

The High Court heard how Webster had left school at 13, was illiterate and had no knowledge of the previous violence Candy had meted out to Ramsay before he met up with them at the farm.

Bourke said Webster had also been “egged on” by the older Candy to take part in the assault.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Ethan Webster’s co-offender William Candy was jailed for life, with a minimum non-parole period of 17 years. (File photo)

At Webster’s sentencing, Bourke heavily cited a recent Court of Appeal decision of Dickey v R, which quashed the life imprisonment terms of three teen killers, involved in two separate cases, and replaced them with fixed jail time instead.

As part of the ruling, the appeal court accepted expert evidence of the neurological differences between youth and adults.

In the case of the three appellants, it was found their neurological immaturity was a mitigating factor in terms of their culpability for the crime, but the negative impact a life sentence, along with minimum, non-parole periods, had on them was also highlighted.

The Court of Appeal found three main reasons why a life imprisonment term might be considered manifestly unjust for youth murderers.

This included; that the indefinite nature of a life term was hard for a young person to grasp; the minimum non-parole periods could make the impacts of jail worse; and that parole conditions, and an ongoing risk of recall, could extend beyond the parameters needed to guide the offender’s rehabilitation and protect the interests of the community.

Bourke said he intended to refer to this ruling as part of his appeal, which he believed would be the first for a teen facing life imprisonment lodged since the Court of Appeal judgement was released in January.