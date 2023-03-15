Truckies get excited response from isolated whānau in first convoy over SH5

The Osborne whānau of Te Pōhue waves to the freight convoy

The Osborne kids of Te Pōhue, a small settlement on the Napier-Taupō Road, are used to seeing trucks.

But they hadn’t seen any for a while, what with Cyclone Gabrielle obliterating the highway, and cutting any contact with the outside world, on February 14.

So when the first freight convoy made its way over the road State Highway 5 on Tuesday, they weren’t going to miss it.

Seth, 8, Jacoby, 6, Vari, 3, and Fleur, 1, with parents Luke and Lisa were on hand to wave the convoy through as it made its way back to Taupō after dropping much-needed essential goods in Hawke’s Bay.

”After four weeks of an empty highway, it was a special moment the children did not want to miss,” Lisa said.

“The devastation and loss to the region has been overwhelming. It was a joy to show our support for the drivers who are connecting Napier with the North,” she said.

"I was just so happy to see the trucks again!" said Seth.

One of the truck drivers, Rob Johnson, said he was stoked to see the kids.

“It was pretty cool to see,” he said.

Johnson said the journey didn’t take much longer than normal and workers “have done an amazing job on the road”.

”It flowed really nicely. Even the Mohaka bridge, where just two trucks were allowed on at any time, went really smooth,” he said.

He said there were numerous sections where the road was down to one lane and had there been traffic going both directions with stop and go signs it would have taken considerably longer.

“There’s still some pretty big gouges out of the road. I think it’ll still be a while before its fully open,” Johnson said.

Brett Lawson Brett Lawson was on the Napier-Taupō road in the days after Cyclone Gabrielle, making health checks and medical deliveries to those in need on State Highway 5.

The kids were waving to the first 30-odd heavy vehicles carrying freight to Hawke’s Bay on the Napier-Taupō road since Cyclone Gabrielle hit.

The trucks made their way over Napier-Taupō Rd (State Highway 5) in a ‘freight convoy’ on Tuesday morning. A convoy travelling in the other direction is leaving Napier in the afternoon.

The road suffered heavy damage in the cyclone, with many slips and several sections of road washed away entirely.

The freight convoys, which carry essential supplies such as food, livestock and building supplies, will run weekdays only, with one convoy going each way.

With Hawke’s Bay cut off by the SH5 closure to the west and the State Highway 2 closure to the north, heavy vehicles needing to travel to or from the region were having to travel as far south as Palmerston North prior to the convoy - a massive increase in time and cost.

The road was expected to be open to the public by the end of April.