Owner claims cafe exempt from needing alcohol licence

Mad Café owner Nganga, born Kelvin Paul McKenney, outside the Nelson District Court with an art work he brought into court with him. Outside of court, Nganga said the sinking ship depicted in the painting represented New Zealand law, the "corporation".

A man defending himself on charges of selling and displaying alcohol without a licence said his café was running as a private club.

The owner of Collingwood’s Mad Café, Nganga - born Kelvin Paul McKenney - appeared in the Nelson District Court on Wednesday in a judge alone trial presided over by Judge Jo Rielly.

He faces five charges under the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act of displaying, keeping and selling alcohol without a licence. .

Nganga’s recent court appearances have featured a goat, lawyer Sue Grey, and a painting and a diagram he used unsuccessfully to defend a dangerous driving charge.

READ MORE:

* Anti-vax lawyer Sue Grey set to face charges at disciplinary tribunal

* Sue Grey apologises to judge after disrupting Nelson court

* Café owner calls upon 'the divine' and uses illustration to defend dangerous driving charges



On Wednesday, one of his supporters had a green parrot sitting on his shoulder outside court. Nganga’s painting made a second appearance, and a dozen supporters sat in the court’s public gallery, wearing black and purple “Love Vibrations Healing Arts Festival 2021” T-shirts.

Police prosecutor sergeant Chris Stringer ​said alcohol was spotted on numerous occasions at the Mad Cafe by police and Tasman District Council staff.

Tasman District Council environmental health officer and liquor licencing officer Deirdre O’Grady told the court she visited the café in January 2022, investigating a complaint about unsanitary food conditions.

While there, she saw two fridges stocked with beer and wine. She also saw customers who approached the counter told they needed to pay a $2 “day membership” and sign the club book.

Nganga showed O’Grady books with records of people who had entered the “club” and told her he “felt they were exempt from any licence”, O’Grady said.

Sergeant Kyle Bruning, ​who also testified, said even if the premises was a private club it would still require some form of licence to supply alcohol.

On March 29, 2022, police searched the café, confiscating the alcohol.

However, when sergeant Jonathan Davies returned on April 3 to give Nganga his summons, the fridge was once again stocked with alcohol.

Nganga told Davies the cafe was holding a private function for a staff member’s birthday. He asked if Davies had evidence the alcohol was for sale.

Davies pointed out the prices on the fridge, and a drinks price list on the till.

When arrested, Nganga resisted, telling police he wanted to go inside alone and show them some paperwork. This resulted in a struggle.

“You absolutely resisted arrest,” Davies said.

Nganga told the court his wrists were “injured severely” during the arrest, showing a photo as evidence.

In a statement read in court, Nganga referred to the Crown as “an illegal corporation set up in 1986”. He said he was a Ngāti Wikitoria sovereign under Ko Huiarau – language used by the sovereign citizen movement, who believe New Zealand laws do not apply to them.

The trial was adjourned on Wednesday afternoon and will continue at a later date.