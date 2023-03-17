Man used folder labelled 'Boys 0-11' to store child exploitation material

Steven Hope had almost 356,000 images of children on one of his 14 hard drives. He entered guilty pleas to three charges of possessing child exploitation material.

A man who may have used “self-destruct” software to empty child exploitation images from a hard drive – but was still found with categorised images – has been told he faces a prison sentence.

Steven John Hope, 64, entered guilty pleas at Tokoroa District Court on Wednesday to three charges that he “knowingly has possession of objectionable material – child exploitation”.

The charges spanned Category A, B and C imagery and videos, with A the most serious, and police said Hope’s collection was “expansive”.

A prison sentence was almost inevitable given the “number and content of the child abuse images”, Judge John McDonald said while convicting Hope of all three charges.

According to the police summary of facts, Hope had 355,787 images on just one hard drive, though police acknowledged not all the images fell under the definition of child exploitation material.

In total, police seized three laptops, one iPad, one mobile phone and 14 hard drives from his Tokoroa home and a second residence in Taupō.

Police analysed three of the storage devices in total.

The police search found Hope had categorised images into folders with titles including Boys 0-11, Boys 11-13 and Arab Boys.

Other folder descriptions, and descriptions of some of the imagery, are too graphic for publication.

At an earlier hearing it was revealed police searches of some devices came up empty as, according to the prosecuting police Sergeant Terry Garnett, there “may have been a password designed to self-destruct the contents”.

Libby Wilson/Stuff Steven Hope entered the guilty pleas at Tokoroa District Court on Wednesday, and was told a prison sentence was almost inevitable.

Garnett admitted it was “speculative” but that “the password might have been designed to self-destruct”.

“It happens more often than not,” he said.

It was also revealed that one laptop contained 6500 photos of young males, and one officer “had the unpleasant task of looking at 6500 pictures”.

The summary of facts noted police reviewed a random sample of images found on one hard drive, and 300 out of 400 images were found to be child exploitation material.

“The remaining uncategorised 100 images consisted of boys fully or partially clothed, or images of indeterminate age”.

One hard drive contained 3967 video files and, from a sample of 60, five were found to be child exploitation material.

Police said their sampling “indicates that the defendant’s collection is expansive and over multiple devices”.

While Hope declined a formal interview, the summary notes “he was otherwise cooperative with police and provided them with the necessary passwords”.

The summary also noted Hope “acknowledged that the hard drive and laptop contained pornographic images including video material that viewed objectively are objectionable and fall within the definition of child exploitation material”.

Hope, who has previously appeared before the court, will be sentenced on June 1.