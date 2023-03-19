Lions, tigers and fears as troubled wildlife sanctuary faces uncertain future

The financial collapse of Kamo Wildlife Sanctuary leaves the fate of 15 big cats, including New Zealand’s only leopard, up in the air. And it’s not the first time, as Virginia Fallon reports.

Carolyn Press-McKenzie is frantically thinking aloud about how she might house a few apex predators.

She does have the space but of course there’s the meat, fencing and permits to take into consideration; the neighbours of her animal sanctuary near Wellington might not be thrilled either.

Nonetheless, nothing’s impossible for the Huha founder who, over the past decade, has already been asked to home four monkeys, a lion and an elephant. She took the monkeys and the other animals found sanctuary elsewhere.

“When it's a monkey it’s achievable,” she says, “but when it's a lion it's more ‘what the f...?’”

Rob Pine Kamo Wildlife Sanctuary’s 15 big cats are facing an uncertain future.

Press-McKenzie is currently mulling big cats because at a notorious New Zealand animal park, a big issue is repeating.

Behind the closed gates of Whangārei’s rebranded Kamo Wildlife Sanctuary, forced into liquidation last week, 15 cats await their fate.

Among them is an African lion named Cora – “a sucker for toys” – Shanti, a perfume-loving Bengal tiger and Mandla, the country’s only leopard, who adores the smell of coffee.

There’s a real threat these animals will be euthanised, the park’s operator Janette Vallance says, “but I would fight that decision all the way”.

The sanctuary’s financial collapse is just the latest episode in a tumultuous and high-profile history plagued by court cases, welfare concerns and a fatal tiger attack on a keeper.

Now, after a triumphant return following an eight-year shutdown, the future is once again uncertain.

Denise Piper/Stuff Kamo Wildlife Sanctuary was forced into liquidation last week, just over a year after it reopened.

Vallance declined an interview, though in social media messages said she was currently involved in negotiations and restructuring, adding that the cats were well looked after and safe.

The business struck financial trouble after bad weather kept visitors away, and then parts of the property flooded during Cyclone Gabrielle, she told RNZ earlier in the week.

It’s not the first time that money problems have affected the park, which was opened by Craig Busch in 2002 as Zion Wildlife Gardens.

Two years later, its sole directorship was handed to his mother after she raised loans to help pay growing debts, sparking a series of court battles between the pair.

While Busch featured in the reality series Lion Man, there were growing concerns about both animal welfare and public safety at the park, and in 2008, as officials considered finding a new operator or euthanising 40 big cats, both Busch’s job and operating licence were suspended.

In the same year he was convicted of assaulting his former partner and TV show co-star, and in 2009 it was revealed that 29 of the 37 lions and tigers at Zion had been declawed during his time there.

Then, when a keeper was fatally mauled in 2009, the park pleaded guilty to health and safety charges and in 2011 went into receivership then liquidation.

Rob Pine/Supplied Kamo Wildlife Sanctuary’s tiger Indira.

A year later the park had new owners, but in 2014 Auckland-based Bolton Equities bought the business, renamed it and spent more than $10m upgrading the facilities.

Despite that, Busch has continued to assert the cats are still his; claims Bolton Equities chairman Murray Bolton described as being “full of shit”.

“He can’t take them anywhere because of the way he declawed and interbred them.”

Ultimately, in November 2021, the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) gave the park the green light to reopen to the public; now it’s closed once again.

In a written statement, MPI deputy director general Vince Arbuckle said the cats’ welfare and safe containment was a top priority, and the ministry was in regular contact with both the sanctuary’s operators and owner.

“We understand Bolton Equities has agreed to financially support the operator’s responsibilities and cover expenses, including ensuring enough staff to care for the animals while they work through their options.”

Decisions about the future of the park and cats will be the responsibility of the owners, he said.

David Rowland Zion Wildlife Gardens was opened by Craig Busch in 2002.

While Bolton Equities didn’t respond to a request for more information, animal advocates and experts were united on their preferred options for the animals’ futures.

Safe spokesperson Will Appelbe said the cats should remain at the park and the business phased out while still ensuring the animals’ welfare needs were met.

“This wildlife park is clearly unsustainable, and ultimately it will need to be closed. But euthanising these animals is not an option.”

Appelbe said the sanctuary’s Givealittle page asking for donations for "carnivore supplement, meds, basic skeleton staff and other expenses" further demonstrated the desperation of the situation.

“We question what will happen if the park cannot plug the financial shortfall,” he said.

Like Safe, conservation biologist Professor Philip Seddon said there was only one good solution for the cats, whose ages span 16 to 22.

“The maximum lifespan in captivity is 25 years. These are older animals who’ve spent their lives in captivity at the park, and must remain there.”

Seddon said that relocating the cats would involve both stress and risks to the animals, and other NZ facilities simply didn’t have the capacity to take them.

A commitment to managing the animals at their current site, and an undertaking they wouldn’t be replaced, would eventually see the park’s collection die of old age, he said.

“This is their home; for some the only one they've ever known. If you take on any animal your duty of care is to look after it as long as it takes.”

Ross Giblin Carolyn Press McKenzie with rescued capuchin monkey, Laurie. (File)

The SPCA would also like to see the big cats retired for the duration of their lives, if not at Kamo then at another facility where their physical, health and behavioural needs were met.

Ultimately, their welfare must be the central priority in any decisions about their future, said Dr Alison Vaughan, the organisation’s science officer.

“These cats deserve a good life.”

Back in Hawke’s Bay, where Huha is still helping in the aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle, Carolyn Press- Mckenzie is reflecting on the time she nearly ended up with an elephant.

“That did cause a bit of trouble, my neighbour at the time tried to get stampede insurance.”

As for the cats currently facing trouble? Press Mckenzie said her well-worn response of “we can manage anything” always stood.

And while that’s been proven the umpteen times her charity has picked up the pieces when entertainment animals were no longer wanted, needed or able to be managed, she said she never blamed their people.

“Nobody ever intends to break a promise to their animals, but it happens every day.”