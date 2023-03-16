Heavy rain watches issued for the lower South Island

The MetService has issued a series of heavy rain watches and warnings for parts of Otago and Southland.

Residents of the deep south could go to bed listening to rain on the roof tonight.

The MetService has issued a series of heavy rain watches and warnings for parts of Otago and Southland, which will be welcome news for farmers who are dealing with dry conditions in both provinces.

A heavy rain warning has been issued for Fiordland, north of Dusky Sound, where 100 to 150mm of rain is forecast. Peak rainfall rates of 15 to 30mm an hour are predicted and thunderstorms are possible.

MetService said the heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous.

A heavy rain watch has also been issued for Southland, Clutha, and Fiordland, south of Dusky Sound, Queenstown Lakes District, away from the Otago headwaters, and Central Otago from 5pm on Thursday until 5am on Friday.

The MetService is forecasting periods of heavy rain in those areas and amounts could reach warning criteria.

A complex low pressure system is expected to approach New Zealand from the northwest later on Thursday, and then cross the country on Friday and early Saturday.

This system is preceded by a strengthening and moist northerly flow, and is followed by unsettled west to northwest winds, the MetService said.