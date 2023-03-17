New documentary aims to honour the 'inventor of the selfie', Jos Divis

Trailer links: A new film honours photographer Jos Divis who captured life in New Zealand mining towns.

A new documentary by two Kiwi filmmakers aims to honour the “inventor of the selfie”, who captured life in New Zealand in the early 1900s on camera.

Filmmakers Dave Kwant and Robyn Janes spent two years making Jos – The Forgotten Photographer Who Saved a Town, which tells the story of Jos Divis (1885-1967) a miner who photographed life in the Kiwi mining towns where he lived and worked between 1909 and 1935.

Janes said they made the film to give Divis the recognition he deserved as a street photographer who was ahead of his time, pioneering techniques to capture images of ordinary people and their working lives.

“For 100 years the name Jos Divis has been missing from histories of New Zealand photography. Now a documentary about the ‘forgotten photographer’ is putting that right,” she said.

Jos Divis Jos Divis (1885-1967) photographed life in New Zealand. His cottage is still at Waiuta on the West Coast.

Divis was born in what is now the Czech Republic and moved to New Zealand in 1909.

He worked in coal mines on the West Coast, spent time in Waihi and was imprisoned as an enemy alien on Somes Island near Wellington during World War II.

He was released in 1943 and returned to Waiuta on the West Coast, where he owned a cottage and worked in the gold mine. He was one of the last remaining residents of the town when people left in their droves after the mine closed in 1951.

Supplied Photographer Brian Scadden, left, recreates some of Divis’ photographs for filmmaker Dave Kwant.

Janes said Divis’ photographs provided a unique record of life at the time of the depression. They had recently been digitised as part of the National Library of New Zealand’s photographic collection.

“His photographs are amazing and he was in 50% of them, which was an unusual thing back then. Some call him the inventor of the selfie.

“He managed to take quite extraordinary photographs down in the mines,” she said.

The documentary features geologist and biographer Simon Nathan who wrote a book about Divis, photographer Brian Scadden who re-enacts some of Divis’ most iconic photos, and a member of the Divis family in the Czech Republic.

Jos Divis Divis’ photography offers a unique look into life in New Zealand small towns.

Kwant said working on the documentary was an eye-opener.

“The more we have learnt about Jos, the more we have realised what a talented photographer he was and how surprising it is that he was never recognised.

“His photographs are real – capturing real people, in real moments in a way others of the time didn’t.

“He really was ahead of his time and I think if he was around today he’d be a YouTuber – back in the 1900s he just didn’t have an audience.”

Supplied Kwant with Scadden and historian Simon Nathan during the filming of Jos.

The documentary will premiere on Friday in Reefton and will be released at selected New Zealand theatres from May 4.

Department of Conservation senior heritage adviser Tom Barker said staff began work to restore Divis’ cottage last year and should have it completed by the middle of this year.

The cottage still contained items belonging to Divis, including photographs and a bottle.

It would be open to the public once the restoration work was completed, Barker said.