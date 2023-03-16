'Loved her to pieces': Partner's tribute to woman whose death is still unexplained

A woman who died in unexplained circumstances was “the most beautiful human being I'd ever met”, says her partner, who found her critically injured at their Napier home.

Yvonne “Evie” Bond, 46, was taken to a Napier medical centre by her partner, Shane Thorne, on February 20.

She had suffered serious injuries and was transferred to Hawke’s Bay Hospital then Wellington Hospital, where she died on March 3.

Thorne said he and Bond had known each other for eight years and had been together for just over a year. They moved to Napier about a year ago and had lived in the property on Dunlop Rd, in the Onekawa industrial area, where Bond suffered her injuries.

He said he was unsure what happened to his partner. He found her injured at the back of the property.

“It was like she had a fall,” he said.

Staff at the medical centre told him Bond had “sustained quite a jolt to her brain, and they had to send her down to Wellington”.

“Everything went into a blur after that. I spent two weeks down there at her bedside hoping she’d recover, but she didn’t. She just got worse.”

Bond had four children and six grandchildren.

“I absolutely loved her to pieces. I thought she was the most beautiful human being I'd ever met. She was honest, she was just a real battler. She tried her best to get ahead in life and just loved her grandchildren like you wouldn’t believe,” Thorne said.

He said Bond had worked as a cleaner, but started a new job working for Avis (rental car company) about a month before she died.

“She was always very keen to help others and donated a bit of her time at Nourished for Nil. She brought so much love into my life. She was kind beyond words and had a heart of gold,” he said.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them via the 105 phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report.

The reference file number to use is 230222/3278.