Residents cut off by cyclone told to stop driving on unsafe rail bridge

Waikare viaduct on the Napier-Wairoa rail line. It was built in 1929 and is 79m high.

Residents living in the rural area north of Napier have been told to stop driving their vehicles over a rail viaduct because there is the “high potential” the wooden boards would break.

Engineers inspected the Waikare viaduct, between Wairoa and Putorino, on Wednesday after Hawke’s Bay Civil Defence and Waka Kotahi asked KiwiRail to consider its potential use by residents in the Putorino and Tūtira areas cut off by Cyclone Gabrielle damage.

On Thursday, Hawke's Bay Civil Defence said KiwiRail advised the viaduct was not safe for vehicles to use.

“There are signs of vehicles (quads and utes) using the bridge and causing wear on the footway boards. These boards are not fully supported on the railway sleepers, if at all. There is high potential they may break under vehicle loads and there is nothing under them other than the river,” Civil Defence said in a Facebook post.

“Warning signs will be put into place soon. Please do not cross this rail bridge access.”

SUPPLIED Boards on the viaduct are showing wear from vehicles.

The rail line between Napier and Wairoa will be out of action for many months with KiwiRail not able to estimate when it might reopen.

The area is accessed by State Highway 2, the Napier-Wairoa road. SH2 was cut-off to the north when the road bridge over the Waikare River was obliterated. It was also cut off to the south due to numerous slips and the destruction of the highway at what is known as “Devil’s Elbow”.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Truck driver John Milne swam across flood water and walked 3 hours up a hill to get to safety during Cyclone Gabrielle.

Meanwhile, SH2 to Napier was opened for 12 hours on Thursday for residents. It will open for the same window, 7am to 7pm, on Friday. The opening was for residents, stock movements and essential vehicles only, Waka Kotahi said.

Waka Kotahi said SH2 between Wairoa and Napier was not expected to reopen to the public for up to three months, with major damage at numerous sites along the route.