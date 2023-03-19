Mullets are like Marmite - love or hate - but now they're also for a good cause

Photographer and mum Helen McDonald has learned to love her son's mullet and is now teaming up with the barbers from Ice Studios to find the best looking mullet in Manawatū.

“It’s quite Marmite, isn’t it? You either love it or you hate it,” apprentice carpenter Dan King says about the mullet draped down the back of his neck.

But that’s the point, it’s a conversation starter.

King, along with 800 or so other mullet-sporting pariahs, are using their questionable cuts to help plug a $300,000 funding shortfall for the Mental Health Foundation.

Each year the foundation has to find ways make up the funding shortfall that affects which mental health resources it’s able to distribute.

Supplied Dan King already sported a mullet before he started fundraising, and has so far raised over $1500.

So for the month of March, King and his hirsute cohort are putting their fashion credibility on the line to help raise both money and awareness.

King, a British ex-pat now living in Queenstown, already sported a mullet before he started fundraising, but decided to “use the mullet for good” when he heard about the campaign.

And so far he’s delivering on that promise, having already raised over $1500 and started more than a few conversations about mental health.

It’s especially relevant in the construction industry, whose workers, according to a 2021 study out of Otago University, make up nearly a quarter of the annual number of suicides in New Zealand.

King says there is a stigma about opening up in the trades, so if his mullet can help change that then he’s happy to let it all hang out.

The motivation is similar for Aucklander Tim Burgess, who knows firsthand what not talking about struggles can lead to.

“I think like so many New Zealanders I’ve lost friends – close friends – to suicide,” he says. “And there’s nothing more confronting than someone taking their own life.”

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Tim Burgess, right, and his son Jed are both sporting mullets for a good cause.

He pauses as he looks for the right words. Conversations about mental health and seeking help can be fraught, but the mullet is a soft segueway into bringing up the topic, he says.

“[New Zealand has] a stoic culture, and humour is an easy way to break that down.”

Having run fundraising campaigns in the past, he says his locks have helped grease the wheels when talking to people about forking out a bit of money in support of the cause.

“The hardest thing for people to do is ask [for donations], and that really resonates when you think about mental health, the hardest thing for people to do is to ask,” he says.

But it hasn’t all been smooth sailing. He admits the haircut hasn’t gone down well with his better half, and oddly strangers have felt the need to offer their opinions on his choice of hairstyles.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Tim Burgess, left, pictured with son Jed, says mullets are “cool”, and “making a comeback”.

It’s growing on him, though. He says it’s “cool” and “making a comeback”, and might remain well beyond the month of March.

His son, Jed, is also now sporting a mullet, although it’s not entirely clear if it’s in solidarity with his dad.

And it’s that fun aspect of the hairstyle that the foundation’s fundraising manager and brainchild of the campaign, Chris Taylor, is hoping it captures.

But while it’s a bit of fun for some, the campaign underlies a serious cause.

The money raised from the campaign will help the foundation get free information resources out to those in need.

That equates to nearly a million resources to schools, workplaces, healthcare centres, as well as downloads across Aotearoa.

Taylor, who, of course, is also sporting a mullet, says the demand for services is increasing every year, and keeping up with the need is important.

“Although the mullet is a bit of a fun hairstyle that people make fun of, it had a lot of meaning for people and ... for a lot of people it was quite important,” he says.

“And there are some parallels with mental health as well, it’s breaking down the stigma.

“I never thought it’d have a mullet, but now I do, and I think it’s cool.”

