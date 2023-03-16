Lawyer who caused $85K bank loss is under interim suspension, resigns from council

Takena Stirling said he intended to pay back trust funds used as an advance for personal reasons – but his behaviour was “wrongful”, a disciplinary judgment said (file photo).

A Waikato lawyer who’s currently suspended for “diverting [trust] funds for his own use” and who caused his bank an $85,000 loss has resigned from his local council.

Takena Stirling’s use of trust fund money as an advance for personal reasons left a legal tribunal concerned he had “lost his moral compass”, and it issued an interim suspension in December.

The Te Awamutu-based lawyer was elected to Waipā District Council in October 2022 in the Māori ward.

He has made a verbal resignation to mayor Susan O’Regan, said a council statement released on Thursday afternoon.

His written resignation was expected later on Thursday.

The resignation followed his interim suspension by the Lawyers and Conveyancers Disciplinary Tribunal of the New Zealand Law Society, the council statement said.

O’Regan said the resignation was effective immediately and that Stirling would not be returning to Council.

Waipā District Council was likely to hold a by-election.

Stirling was found to have “deceived his bank or misappropriated funds advanced for a purported settlement by diverting funds to his own use” based on affidavit evidence, says an online decision of the New Zealand Lawyers and Conveyancers Disciplinary Tribunal.

SUSAN O'REGAN/Supplied Waipā District Mayor Susan O'Regan accepted a verbal resignation from Takena Stirling, who was a councillor (file photo).

“His bank has suffered net loss in the order of $85,000 after the bank used $15,000 held by Mr Stirling in another account to reduce the amount he misappropriated,” says the decision, dated December 22.

“Mr Stirling gave the Law Society investigators to understand that he had intended to repay the money. He does not seem to appreciate that obtaining and using the advance for personal reasons is wrongful,” the tribunal ruling said.

“We are concerned that this indicates he has lost his moral compass in relation to trust moneys. Accordingly, the public, and any bankers he may engage, are at risk.”

The Tribunal said they were “satisfied that it is necessary or desirable to make an order suspending him from practice having regard to the interests of the public and the financial interests of any bank he might engage”.

“Accordingly, by consent, and because we find the grounds are made out, we make an interim order under ss 155 and 245 of the Lawyers and Conveyancers Act 2006 suspending Mr Stirling from practice as a barrister or solicitor until the charge has been disposed of.”

Stirling could not be reached for comment before publication.