Balloons over Waikato cancels Friday morning takeoff

Balloons over Waikato said they remain hopeful for the rest of the event after cancelling the Friday mass ascent.

Balloons over Waikato has cancelled Friday morning’s lift-off and First Credit Union Fun Friday, due to bad weather.

In a social media post, Balloons over Waikato said “due to the forecasted rain tomorrow morning (Friday, March 17), we have made the early decision that because of wind direction and weather conditions, there will be no First Credit Union Fun Friday or mass ascent tomorrow morning”.

“We remain hopeful for Friday afternoon and Saturday’s events, and we will evaluate weather implications again tomorrow.”