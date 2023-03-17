Balloons over Waikato cancels Friday morning takeoff, Waipā event off

Balloons over Waikato said they remain hopeful for the rest of the event after cancelling the Friday mass ascent.

Balloons over Waikato has cancelled Friday morning’s lift-off and First Credit Union Fun Friday, due to bad weather.

And an evening event in Karāpiro has also been called off by a “gutted” Waipā District Council.

In a social media post, Balloons over Waikato said “due to the forecasted rain tomorrow morning (Friday, March 17), we have made the early decision that because of wind direction and weather conditions, there will be no First Credit Union Fun Friday or mass ascent tomorrow morning”.

“We remain hopeful for Friday afternoon and Saturday’s events, and we will evaluate weather implications again tomorrow.”

An event planned for Karāpiro has also been cancelled by Waipā District Council.

“The weather is playing havoc – again! Wind and rain is forecast for tomorrow and on that basis, we've had to cancel the Balloons visit Waipā event at Karāpiro,” a post from the council said.

“Sorry folks…we’re just as disappointed as you are.”