Oxygen 'not rationed' after cyclone despite victim's family's concerns

The aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle in Napier. The flooding claimed several lives.

Patients reliant on oxygen did not have their supply rationed after Cyclone Gabrielle hit, Te Whatu Ora has said in response to suggestions it was.

Napier woman Helen Street, 86m, was found dead inside her Onekawa home on Thursday, February 16.

Street’s was one of 11 deaths linked to the cyclone, which struck on February 14.

The Onekawa area was not among those to be flooded, but Street, who suffered from heart failure, was dependent on an oxygen machine in her home.

Street’s daughter Glenys Sandoval told the NZ Herald she believed her mother had been rationing her tank oxygen in the days leading up to her death.

Sandoval told the NZ Herald that the family were desperate to know on what advice, and from whom, that decision had been made to ration the oxygen.

“Mum was on oxygen 24 hours a day. How do you ration that?”

Asked if oxygen was “rationed” in the days following the cyclone Te Whatu Ora – Te Matau a Māui Hawke’s Bay interim district lead hospital and specialist services Chris Ash said it was not.

Ash said because Street’s death was before the coroner, he was unable to comment on her case specifically, but said “Te Whatu Ora did not advise oxygen users to ration oxygen supply post Cyclone Gabrielle and is unaware if any other organisation offered advice on oxygen use”.

“In the days following Cyclone Gabrielle, Te Whatu Ora made contact with those people reliant on oxygen concentrators requiring power to ensure they had a suitable supply. All patients are routinely given backup oxygen cylinders in case of emergency,” Ash said.

Te Whatu Ora extended its deepest sympathies to Street’s family, Ash said.